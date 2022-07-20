Sales of Coating Additives Market To Record Stellar Growth During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global coating additives market was valued at around US$ 8 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% over 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing adoption of smart coatings is expected to rise because of their multifunctional benefits such as anti-fouling, anti-corrosive, and anti-microbial, among others. Smart coatings provide protective and decorative properties with self-healing characteristics, thereby positively impacting demand for coating additives.

Transformation of the aerospace industry and increasing aircraft deliveries will accelerate demand for coating additives over the coming years. Multifunctional additives are pivotal advances in the coating industry. Urbanization is expanding at a rapid pace. In addition, infrastructural growth rate in various countries has increased considerably.

Coating manufacturers have strict VOC emission permits driven by stringent regulations proffered by local and state authorities. In response to these emission regulations, technological advancements are focused on the development of natural additives. This will propel the growth of the global coating additives market in future

Key Segments in Coating Additives Industry Research

Product

Acrylic-based Coating Additives Urethane Coating Additives Metallic Coating Additives Fluoropolymer Coating Additives



Function

Rheology Modifiers Dispersants Foam Control Slip/Rub Wetting Agents Others Anti-Foaming Coating Additives Defoaming Coating Additives



Formulation

Waterborne Coating Additives Solvent-based Coating Additives Powder Coating Additives High Solids Coating Additives UV Cure Coating Additives Others Radiation Curable Coatings Solvent-borne Coatings Solvent Less Coatings



Application

Architectural Coating Additives Automotive Coating Additives Wood & Furniture Coating Additives Industrial Coating Additives



Market Competition

New entrants and emerging companies manufacturing coating additives market are involved in product innovation, expansion of product portfolio, and collaborations with industry giants and end users to capture as much visibility as possible.

In 2019, BASF introduced Hydropalat WE 3225, a new silicone wetting agent in its product portfolio. This new product combines excellent substrate wetting agents with pronounced defoaming performance. The company also launched Dispex Ultra PX 4290, a new high molecular weight dispersing agent, which opens up a plethora of opportunities in broad applications such as automotive OEM & refinish coatings, industrial coatings, and wood coatings.

In 2019, Daikin Industries Ltd., a leading producer of fluoropolymer products announced the establishment of a new subsidiary in Jiangsu Province, China for the sales and manufacturing of fluorochemical products.

