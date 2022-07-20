Animal Genetics Market to record a value tantamount to US$ 1.2 Bn by 2025.

Permanent cements are projected to remain the product of choice, pipping temporary cements by 20% in 2020. The sales of permanent cements are expected to witness an exponential rise during the forecast period, as these offer high quality and long-term restoration of inlays, crowns, orthodontic bands, and bridges over temporary cements. Also, the expanding base of licensed dentists would make dental care more accessible to patients, in turn, improving the sales performance of dental cements.

However, stringent scrutiny of products by central authorities extends approval times, and, in turn, significantly increases developmental capital for players in the dental cements market. This, in tandem with already high production costs of dental implants, would negatively impact the growth pace of the dental cements market during the forecast period (2020-2025). On the back of these influences, a recent study published by Fact.MR finds that, the dental cements market holds the potential to record a value tantamount to US$ 1.2 Bn by 2025.

Market Competitors:

The dental cements market is characterised by consolidation, with global players accounting for nearly 50% of the total share. To further strengthen their position, these players resort to the acquisition of local and regional players to tap new dental cements market opportunities. A leading player—3M—strives to increase investments in developing countries such as Brazil, Mexico, China, Turkey, Panama, Poland, and the ones in Southeast Asia through distribution partnerships. Another player-Danaher Corporation-focuses on the acquisition of prominent players to expand its application scope. For instance, the acquisition of Nobel Biocare Holding AG was aimed at strengthening the company’s position in the dental equipment and consumables market. Besides this, the company is set to commit to a long-term engagement with China, rather than merely focus on sales opportunities, as China is proving to be a lucrative market.

Dental Cements Market Segmentations:

· Product

Temporary Cements Permanent Cements Glass Ionomers Traditional Glass Ionomers Metal Modified Glass Ionomers Light Cure Glass Ionomers Hybrid or Resin-modified Glass Ionomers Zinc Oxide Eugenol Zinc Phosphate Polycarboxylate Composite Resins Others



· End User

Hospitals Dental Clinics Dental Ambulatory Surgical Centres Dental Academic and Research Institutes



· Application

Gastroenterology Respiratory Infection Treatment Skin Infection Treatment Wound Prophylaxis Urogenital Infection Treatment Others



· Region

North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania The Middle East and Africa



