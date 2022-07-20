Soft Ferrite Market Revenue To Witness Steady Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Growing electrical equipment installation across regions has provided a thrust to the soft ferrite market. Regions providing promising platforms for soft ferrite market growth are Japan and the Middle East & Africa, especially the UAE, owing to rapid growth in investments in the power industry. Moreover, in 2019, the Government of India opened 100% FDI to the electrical machinery sector, owing to rising power requirements in the country, which is set to drive the growth of the soft ferrite market in the country. India is set to provide a thrust to the APEJ soft ferrite market on a macroeconomic scale over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Significant growth in the demand for soft ferrite has been observed over the historical period of 2015 to 2019. Considering the years ahead, the global soft ferrite market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period.

Soft Ferrite Market: About the Report

Fact.MR published an exclusive forecast report on the soft ferrite market for 2020 and 2030. The foremost objective of this report on the soft ferrite market is to pitch spearhead insights on the market scenario, demand generators, and technological advancements in the soft ferrite market. Also, the study on the soft ferrite market addresses key dynamics that are expected to diversify the sales and future prominence of soft ferrite.

The report on the soft ferrite market begins with an executive overview, in which, product definition has been provided. The report further proceeds with the taxonomy of the soft ferrite market, elaborating on key segments. Also, the report outlines visionary insights on the dynamics of the soft ferrite market, including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and pricing analysis, along with key buying factors for soft ferrite.

Supply chain analysis and pricing analysis of the soft ferrite market, along with the difference between soft ferrite used as per application, has also been included in the report to help readers clearly understand the product framework map of the soft ferrite market.

Soft Ferrite Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the soft ferrite market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, application, and key regions.

Product type

Mn-Zn Ferrite

Ni-Zn Ferrite

Application

Transformers

Motors

Inductors

Generators

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from Global Soft Ferrite Market Study

The global soft ferrite market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 30 Bn during the forecast period, growing 2X in value as compared to 2019.

Gradual market fragmentation is set to affect the soft ferrite market by the end of 2030, with motors accounting for more than one-third of the market share. The motors segment is projected to expand at just over 6% CAGR, owing to its extensive utilization.

The Mn-Zn ferrite segment is anticipated to gain around 400 BPS over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan holds a leading share and accounted for more than 3,661 tons of soft ferrite production, to cater to the requisite demand from application industries in the region.

The soft ferrite markets in North America and Europe are set to grow at a rapid pace, together accounting for around 50% demand share, globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all regions and sectors. As a result of restrictions on industrial activities to curb the spread of the virus, the near term will experience decreased demand until things get back to normal.

Key Market Players to Dominate Soft Ferrite Market

The soft ferrite market is fairly consolidated in nature, with Voestalpine Stahl GmbH , Hitachi Metals Ltd, Toshiba Corp (Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.), Höganäs AB, GKN Plc, VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG, and PMG Holding GmbH being the leading players in the soft ferrite market. Though the market is fairly consolidated, penetration of new entrants is low, owing to high capital investments and low marginal profits over the initial period of 3-5 years. Gaining consumer confidence and economies of scale are key points for enhancing market share on regional and global levels.

More Valuable Insights on Soft Ferrite Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global soft ferrite market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the soft ferrite market on the basis of product (manganese and zinc ferrite (Mn-Zn Ferrite), nickel zinc ferrite (Ni-Zn Ferrite), and application (transformers, motors, inductors, and generators), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa).

