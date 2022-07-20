Guidewires Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2020-2025)

Adoption of interventional radiology techniques in image-guided diagnosis and treatment of diseases has increased in the past few years. Interventional radiology is highly suitable for gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary, genitourinary and pulmonary complications. The benefits of such minimally invasive procedures in the form of minimal blood loss, shorter hospital stays and quick recovery have made interventional radiology techniques more popular.

The increasing preference for interventional radiology techniques has bolstered the demand for guidewires and is anticipated to continue doing so in the future. The global guidewires market is poised to register a positive growth trajectory, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The market is pegged to reach a value pool of US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2025.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to moderately impact the production of guidewires in the forecast period. This is attributed to key companies implementing strict countermeasures to limit person-to-person contact, investing a significant part of its revenue in finding testing mechanisms and antiviral drugs, and staggering shift timings.

Guidewires Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Guidewires market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Guidewires market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for c supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Guidewires, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Market Competitors:

A fragmented market, the global guidewires market consists of several players, with top four players comprising half of the total market. These players are: Abbott Technologies, Terumo Medical Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation. These players concentrate on developing guidewires for various therapeutic applications and providing improved patient comfort via lubricous coating. Abbot Technologies manufactures new products such as the Hi-Torque Command 18 018 guidewire. The device combines the durability of nitinol and the push, torque and support of stainless steel to provide patient comfort and easy surgery. Another product, titled PressurewireTM X assesses hemodynamics using either FFR fractional flow reserve or Resting Full Cycle Ratio (RFR) measurements. Terumo Interventional Systems, another market player, offers hydrophilic and novel hybrid guidewires in nitinol core for coronary and vascular interventional procedures. Its products include the Long Taper GLIDEWIRE, the J-tip GLIDEWIRE and GLIDEWIRE TORQUETM Device. These glidewires provide unmatched lubricity and lubricity retention. This ensures consistency throughout the entire operation.

Guidewires Market Segmentations:

By Product : Coronary Guidewires Peripheral Guidewires Neurovascular Guidewires Urology Guidewires Radiology Guidewires Gastroenterology Guidewires Other Guidewires (Otolarynology & Oncology)

By End-user : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers

By Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Eastern Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



