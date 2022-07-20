One Component Foam Market To Witness Stellar Revenue Growth Across Top Regional Pockets : Fact.MR

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global one component foam industry analysis reveals that the market was valued at US$ 3 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

One component formulation of polyurethane foam, which is manufactured by reacting polyols and diisocyanates, is referred as one component foam. One component foam is widely used in several end-use industries such as building & construction, fire retardants, and consumer goods. One-component foam is also employed for filling gaps in pipes and outdoor vents. It is largely used for the prevention of air passage through a small space.

Increase in demand for superior-quality adhesives with insulating properties in the construction industry and rise in popularity of self-hardening and self-expanding sealing are anticipated to boost demand for one component foam over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global one component foam market to top US$ 5 Bn by 2031.

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate projected to reach around US$ 2 Bn by 2031.

Polyether polyols projected to record above 5% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach projected market size above US$ 905 Mn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand above 5% CAGR over next 10 years.

Key Segments in One Component Foam Industry Research

Product MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate) Polyether Polyols Polyester Polyols

Application Adhesives Insulation Sealing Filling

End Use One Component Foam for Partition Walls One Component Foam for Water Pipes One Component Foam for Door & Window Frame Jambs One Component Foam for Ceiling & Floor Joints



Market Competition

New entrants and emerging companies manufacturing one component foam are involved in product innovation, expansion of product portfolio, and collaborations with industry giants and end users to capture as much visibility as possible.

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) recently opened a world-class polyol plant in Rayong, Thailand, to increase its manufacturing capacities and deliver high-quality rigid polyurethane foam.

Henkel Ag & Co. is focusing on expanding its product portfolio of a wide range of adhesives targeted at the healthcare industry. The company aims to deliver new LED curing adhesives manufactured using thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) and thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) for flexible medical devices to capitalize on the recent developments in next-gen smart health devices for the profitable growth of its adhesives business.

APEJ to be a Lucrative Region for One Component Foam Market Stakeholders

The study finds Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ) to be the fastest growing market for one component foam, with significant hold of emerging economies in the region on recent developments. The APEJ region alone accounts for over one third of the global sales of one component foam, and it will continue to be the largest market for one component foam in the upcoming years, according to the study.

China and India are among the most attractive countries for stakeholders in the one component foam market owing to the availability of raw materials and high consumption of one component foam, which is attributed to the increasing growth of the end-user industries. Rapidly growing production of polyurethane in the region, especially in China, boosts availability of raw materials and enables manufacturers to launch one component foam at competitive prices.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the one component foam market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate), polyether polyols, and polyester polyols), application (adhesive, insulation, sealing, and filling), and end use (partition walls, water pipes, door & window frame jambs, and ceiling & floor joints), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

