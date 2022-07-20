Microreactor Technology Market To Grow rapidly During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

A recent research study by Fact.MR finds that the microreactor sales reached 294 thousand units in 2018 and are projected to grow at a Y-O-Y of nearly 9% in 2019. Increasing competition among manufacturing companies in order to develop finer products remains a key aspect spurring the demand for microreactor technology. The ability of microreactor technology to facilitate effective and efficient drug synthesis is one of the key factors responsible for its rising adoption in the pharmaceutical industry.

The report finds that increasing demand for process intensification has inspired various chemical industries to adopt microreactor technology. The capability of microreactor technology to enable continuous reactions in small channels instead of large-scale components, which results in effective mixing of the reagents and seamless heat transfer, is enhancing its visibility as compared to the conventional technologies. Moreover, inherently safer design with high efficacy has also been identified to boost the utilization of microreactor technology in challenging applications areas of the chemical industry.

Microreactor Technology Market- Segmentation The microreactor technology market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, by mixing, by phase type, by usability, by material type, and by application. By product type, the microreactor technology market has been segmented into T-reactor and falling film micro reactor. By mixing, the microreactor technology market has been segmented into round bottom flask micro reactor, jacketed microreactor, and asia microreactor. By material type, the microreactor technology market has been segmented into metal and metal alloys, ceramic, glass, quartz, plastic, and silicon. By phase type, the microreactor technology market has been segmented into liquid phase microreactor and gas phase microreactor. By usability, the microreactor technology market has been segmented into disposable and reusable. The end user segments in the microreactor technology market include specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, commodity chemicals, and research laboratories. Microreactor Technology Gains Ground as Key Enabler of One-Step Reactions with Minimal Wastage Use of microreactor has witnessed a notable rise in multiple industrial ecosystems, such as chemical and pharmaceutical, in the wake of its ability to offer high-throughput with the use of the minimum amount of materials. Moreover, the one-step reactions enabled by microreactor technology aids in the elimination of the risk associated with waste products, resulting in high-quality end-products, which drives its adoption across end-use verticals to achieve unparalleled productivity.

Significant Benefits over Batch Processing to Foster Popularity Microreactor technology is becoming highly appealing to the production departments in the pharmaceutical industry, followed by specialty chemicals. Benefits of continuous-flow processes over batch chemistry remain instrumental in heightened adoption of microreactor technology in both pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals landscape, translating into the fast-paced synthesis of organic compounds amidst hazardous conditions with minimized waste. Moreover, the adoption of microreactor technology also offers additional benefits in terms of capital investment and operating expenses with a notable reduction of the 'time-to-market aspect, which is bolstering its adoption across diverse end-user industry verticals. According to the report, the microreactor technology market remains consolidated at the bottom, with the tier 3 or emerging players holding a considerable revenue share. Specific product segments and augmentation of volume sales remain two of the key focal points of these emerging players. Fact.MR's report offers actionable intelligence with a comprehensive opportunity assessment of the microreactor technology market. The report finds that the microreactor technology market is likely to grow at a volume CAGR of around 8% through 2028.

