Conformal Coatings Market To Witness Stellar CAGR During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global conformal coatings market for printed circuit boards is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 15 Bn by 2031.

Conformal coatings are protective chemical coatings that protect electronic circuit boards from harsh environments that contain moisture, salt, or other contaminants. Conformal coatings ensure operational integrity of the electronic assembly by preventing it from voltage arcing, shorts, and static discharge. Generally, conformal coatings meant for protecting printed circuit boards (PCBs) are based on acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, epoxy, parylene, etc.

Conformal coatings are finding wide application in PCBs owing to their prevention in absorption of moisture and dust, contamination of surface due to airborne ionic materials, etc., which results in quick deterioration in the performance of PCBs.

Owing to the protection offered to high-performing electronics from environmental conditions impacting circuit performance leading to premature failure, demand for conformal coatings for PCBs is likely to grow positively over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global conformal coatings market for printed circuit boards to top US$ 15 Bn by 2031.
  • Acrylic conformal coatings for PCBS projected to reach around US$ 7 Bn by 2031.
  • Epoxy conformal coatings is projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.
  • Market in Japan to record 2% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.
  • China forecast to reach projected market size above US$ 3 Bn by 2031.
  • Market in Canada projected to expand at above 3% CAGR over 10 years.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Dow Corning
  • Henkel AG & KGaA
  • Chase Corporation
  • Shin Etsu Chemical Company Limited
  • Electrolube
  • H.B. Fuller Company
  • Europlasma N.V.
  • AI Technology, Inc.
  • KISCO Limited
  • Aalpha Conformal Coating
  • Chemtronics
  • MG Chemicals
  • HemiSeal
  • Global Manufacturing Services Inc.
  • Specialty Coating Systems Inc.
  • Cytec Industries Inc.
  • Dymax Corporation   

Key Segments in Conformal Coatings for PCBs Industry Research

·         Product

    • Polyurethane Conformal Coatings for PCBs
    • Acrylics Conformal Coatings for PCBs
    • Silicone Conformal Coatings for PCBs
    • Parylene Conformal Coatings for PCBs
    • Epoxy Conformal Coatings for PCBs
    • Fluoropolymer Conformal Coatings for PCBs

·         Operation Method

    • Spray Coating
    • Dip Coating
    • Brush Coating
    • CVD

·         Technology

    • Solvent-based Conformal Coatings for PCBs
    • Water-based Conformal Coatings for PCBs
    • UV-cured Conformal Coatings for PCBs
    • LED-curable Conformal Coatings for PCB

·         End Use

    • Consumer Electronics
    • Medical
    • Marine
    • Defense
    • Automotive
    • Industrial Machinery & Equipment
    • Aerospace

Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of conformal coatings for printed circuit boards, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering conformal coatings for PCBs has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

