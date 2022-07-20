Automotive Lightweight Material Market To Witness Heightened Growth During Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global automotive lightweight material market is forecast to witness a moderate growth rate of around 5% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. Growing demand for automotive lightweight material over the past half-decade could be attributed to the production uptake of automotive since 2015. Regions such as China and North America are providing promising growth to the market, owing to the high utilization of AHSS & UHSS. Moreover, demand for aluminium in South Asia & Oceania is rising at a much faster pace, owing to its extensive integration in automotive manufacturing, especially for building the bodies of electric vehicles.

Key Takeaways from Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market

The global automotive lightweight material market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 150 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.6X times more value as compared to 2019.

Growing R&D activities and new product launches are set to benefit the automotive lightweight material market by the end of 2030.

Passenger vehicles will account for more than 58% of the global automotive lightweight material market by the end of the 2030.

The chassis & suspension segment is anticipated to lose around 108 BPS during the forecast period of.

China holds a leading share and accounts for more than 18 MMT of automotive lightweight material production, to cater to the rapidly growing automotive manufacturing in the country.

The markets in North America and Mexico are set to grow at a moderate pace, together accounting for around 20% demand share, globally.

But since H2 of FY2019, the automotive market has slowed down, declining the prices of automotive lightweight material by 2%. In the second quarter of FY2020, decline in production ceased the production of automotive lightweight material by more than 70% across regions. According to Fact.MR, the market is set to resurrect by the end of the 3rd quarter of FY2021, and regain its normal pace by the mid-first quarter of FY2022.

Automotive Lightweight Material Market: In-Depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers in the automotive lightweight material market, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of the automotive lightweight material has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolio and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting market status and predicting the competition level in the automotive lightweight material market. Prominent companies operating in the global automotive lightweight material market include United States Steel Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Formosa, Trinseo, LG Chem, JSR, Eastman, Alerisw International, Guirt Holding AG, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Hunstman, ExxonMobil, Covestro, Mitsubishi, DowDupont, DSM, Solvay, SSAB AB, Ak Steel Holding Corp, Nucor Corp, Trinseo, Luxfer, Kaiser, Hindalco, Braskem, UFP Technologies, Owen Corning, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ineos, Chevron Phillips, SABIC, Toray, Celanese, BASF, POSCO, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd, and ArcelorMittal SA.

Automotive Lightweight Material Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the automotive lightweight material market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by material, vehicle, application, and key regions.

Material

Steel

HSS

AHSS & UHSS

Metals

Aluminum

Magnesium

Titanium

Polymers

PP

PU

ABS

Polycarbonates

Polyamides

Others

Composites

Carbon

Aramide & Fiber Glass

Elastomers

Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Compact Cars

Mid-sized Cars

Luxury Cars

Premium Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Application

Engine & Mechanical

Chassis and Suspension

Powertrain

Others

Exterior & Structural

Body Structure and Frame

Body Panels & Trims

Closures

Others

Interior

Seating

Door Modules

Instrument Panels

Others

HVAC & Electrical

Regions

North America

Latin America Excluding Mexico

Europe Excluding Germany

East Asia Excluding China

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Germany

China

Mexico

