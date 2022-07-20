Rising need for effective solutions for better soil protection is expected to foster the demand for bactericides. The use of bactericides is expected to grow significantly owing to the demand for cleaner, safer, and secure crops that require good soil health. The pesticide industry has witnessed significant transformation in the past few years, in terms of crop protection chemicals.

Surge in the demand for food, fueled by the increasing population, has resulted in the ever-increasing strain on the agricultural sector. In countries with high population growth, there is a threat to people from food insecurity.

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts bactericides are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032. Currently, the global bactericides market is valued at US$ 16.98 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 25.02 billion by 2032.as sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

Bactericides Market – Scope of Report:

Market Competitors:

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Science AG

Nufarm Limited

FMC Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

American Vanguard Corporation

PI Industries

Aries Agro Ltd.

Biostadt India Limited

Fmc Corporation

Coromandel International

Bactericides Market Segmentations:

Bactericides Market by Form : Liquid Bactericides Powder Bactericides Gas Bactericides

Bactericides Market by Crop Type : Food Crops Plantation Crops Cash Crops Horticulture Crops

Bactericides Market by Application : Foliar Feeding Soil Treatments

Bactericides Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



