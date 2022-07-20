Flash Dryers Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 3.5% Throughout The Forecast Period During 2022 To 2032

Flash Dryers Market Analysis by Size (Small, Medium, Large Size Flash Dryers), by Operating Principle (Direct Drying, Indirect Drying), by End-use Industry & Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global flash dryers market is estimated at USD 973 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,369 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Flash Dryers as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Prominent Key players of the Flash Dryers market survey report:

  • ThyssenKrupp AG
  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
  • ANDRITZ AG
  • FLSmidth Group
  • SPX Flow, Inc.
  • Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc.
  • Hosokowa Micron BV
  • Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd.
  • IEP Technologies, LLC
  • Other Key Players

Global Flash Dryers Market Segments

  • By Size :
    • Small Size Flash Dryers
    • Medium Size Flash Dryers
    • Large Size Flash Dryers
  • By Operating Principle :
    • Direct Drying
    • Indirect Drying
  • By End-Use Industry :
    • Food
    • Fertilizer
    • Chemical
    • Construction Material
    • Pharmaceutical
    • Others
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

