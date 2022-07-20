Global Sales Of Fabric Glue Industry Is Expect To Surge At An Impressive 5% CAGR Through 2030|Fact.MR Study

Fabric Glue Market Analysis Repot By Function (Permanent, Temporary), By End Use (Industrial, Automotive, Textiles, Home Furnishing, Mattresses), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Consumer Retail), By Region – Global Market Forecast 2020-2030

The fabric glue market has seen a historical CAGR of over 4% during the period (2015 – 2019), and is further projected to create a valuation of around US$ 150 billion by 2030. The fabric glue market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Demand for fabric glue for gluing various woven and non-woven fabrics for disposable hygiene products is increasing significantly.

Prominent Key Players Of The Fabric Glue Market Survey Report:

  • Frameware LLC
  • Adhesive Products, Inc.
  • Dongguan Dayang Aerosol Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Chandras’ Chemical Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.
  • Prestige Coating Ltd
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd.
  • H.B. Fuller Company

Fabric glue Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR’s study has done the segmentation of the fabric glue market on the basis of function, end use, and sales channel, across six regions.

Function

  • Permanent
  • Temporary

End Use

  • Industrial
  • Automotive
  • Textiles
  • Home Furnishing
  • Mattresses
  • Others
  • Household

Sales Channel

  • Direct Sales
  • Consumer Retail

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

