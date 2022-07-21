Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia Shares Tips & Information on Senior Transportation

Vienna, VA, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — SCNOVA, a Virginia senior care service, has recently released a new educational article providing tips and valuable information on senior transportation. The new article is guided by the senior care professionals at SCNOVA who have extensive experience helping care for senior adults and improve their quality of life. Their team has created this new article to provide their readers with unique and helpful on how to get their loved ones around using senior transportation services.

Many elderly rely on family members to assist them with their needs, but driving around takes time and money. Luckily, there are several organizations that assist seniors and can transport them to their doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, and other important places. Affordable transportation is essential to maintain independence for seniors. Social isolation is a huge problem among the elderly and it can become detrimental to their health.

While this new article focuses on providing information tips on senior transportation, SCNOVA’s website offers readers more information regarding their team, and experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. SCNOVA offers a full range of in-home care services including caregiver support groups, health advocacy, food pickup/delivery, friendly visitor/caller programs, and much more. Their goal is to help seniors age well in a comfortable and welcoming environment. SCNOVA’s team consists of trained and vetted volunteers that include medical and companion transportation drivers, friendly callers and visitors, handy helpers, health care advocates, and lifelong learning and cultural enrichment enthusiasts. This volunteer engagement network offers stability, encouragement, and hope for those who truly need it.

With the addition of this new article, the team at SCNOVA hopes that readers will have a better understanding of the many senior transportation options in the market. For more information, reach out to the senior care professional at SCNOVA today at 703-260-9568 to learn more about their trusted, compassionate, and quality senior care service. SCNOVA’s website can be reached at https://scnova.org/.

