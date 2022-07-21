KDETools Releases Zimbra Webmail Converter v6.0 with Robust Features

Delhi, India, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — KDETools launches the Zimbra Webmail Converter v6.0 recently which consists of a wide range of robust features and has a simple and user-friendly interface that can be operated by any user without any issue. Use the powerful automated tool and safely convert Zimbra Webmail to PST and over 14 plus file types such as PDF, MSG, EML, NSF, HTML, EMLX, OLM, Gmail, Office 365, MBOX, Zimbra, vCard, vCal, Exchange Server, etc. By launching the software, the users can execute a safe conversion of Zimbra Webmail to any desired file format in just a few steps. The software is launched and updated with powerful features that allow the users to convert Zimbra Webmail mailbox items in any file format.

KDETools is an established and reputed company based in India and deals primarily in the IT industry devising and launching a robust automated tool to allow users to perform secure and quick conversion of Zimbra Webmail items. The Product Manager says, ‘We strive to design and launch user-friendly software after years of research compromising the robust features that assist the users to perform a safe conversion of Zimbra Webmail in the desired file type’. The tool contains several robust features that make the whole conversion quicker, safer, and simpler. The tool allows the users to convert Zimbra Webmail to PDF, MBOX, Zimbra, vCard, MSG, EML, NSF, HTML, EMLX, OLM, Gmail, Office 365, vCal, Exchange Server, etc. directly and safely. To purchase Zimbra Webmail Converter v6.0 visit our website at https://www.kdetools.com/zimbra/

KDETools Zimbra Webmail Converter v6.0 easily converts Zimbra Webmail mailbox items including Contacts, Calendars, Tasks, Emails, Journals and all other mailbox items to 14 plus file formats. The tool has an exclusive range of robust and latest features that allows the users to convert any form of Zimbra Webmail items such as encrypted, damaged, deleted, corrupt, etc. The users can use powerful and advanced features such as selective conversion and batch conversion, thus lowering the time of conversion of the Zimbra Webmail mailbox significantly. The tool is a secure and quick solution to convert Zimbra Webmail items to Office 365, NSF, PST, Exchange Server, vCard, Gmail, HTML, PDF, vCal, etc.

Summary

KDETools strive to offer our clients by offering a reliable solution to convert Zimbra Webmail mailbox data from one file format to another in a few simple steps. KDETools released the Zimbra Webmail Converter v6.0 which contains wide include of the latest features to assist users to convert Zimbra Webmail mailbox items safely. To purchase the Zimbra Webmail tool v.60, you can visit us at Official website.