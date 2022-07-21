What is the structure of the global Metal Stamping market and who are the key players?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Metal Stamping Industry Overview

The global metal stamping market size is expected to reach USD 310.69 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing production of automobiles is anticipated to drive the demand for metal stamping as it is used in the manufacturing of car body panels, transmission components, and interior and exterior structural components. Automobile consumers are shifting their focus towards lightweight vehicles on account of rising concerns about environmental pollution. According to LMC Automotive, U.S. light vehicles sales reached around 14.5 million in 2020 and are expected to reach nearly 15.8 million by 2022. The growing demand for lightweight vehicles is encouraging auto component manufacturers to increase their production capacities and engage in new product developments.

Metal Stamping Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global metal stamping market on the basis of process, application, and region

Based on the Process Insights, the market is segmented into Blanking, Embossing, Bending, Coining, Flanging, and Others.

The blanking segment held the largest revenue share of more than 32.00% in 2021. Blanking is an integral part of manufacturing automobiles on account of its precise and superior stamping ability. The technique involves the use of a die to obtain the desired shape.

The growing use of blanking in the automobile industry on account of its ability to cater to mass production lines is expected to augment segment growth over the coming years.

Embossing a sheet metal reduces friction, increases stiffness and rigidity, and enhances traction. The bending process refers to pressuring a metal onto a plane surface to provide the desired shape. The bending process is cost-effective when used for low or medium quantities of metals.

The bent parts are utilized in several applications, such as wheels, door hinges, and engine assembly, in automobiles. Coining is a cold working process that uses extreme force to plastically deform a metal workpiece such that it conforms to a die.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Telecommunications, Building & Construction, and Others.

The automotive & transportation segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 35.5% in 2021. The automotive industry including passenger vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), heavy trucks, buses , and coaches use metal stamping parts in manufacturing body panels to maintain safety standards and control end-costs.

, and coaches use metal stamping parts in manufacturing body panels to maintain safety standards and control end-costs. The industrial machinery segment is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years on account of the growing industrialization in the developing and emerging economies, such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa.

The developments in the agricultural industry are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. In telecommunications, metal parts are used in the manufacturing of antennas and the outer body of telecom products.

Metal Stamping Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile

The global market is extremely competitive with the presence of numerous small- and large-scale players in the industry. The local players compete with the companies catering at the global level based on services and customized products. The local players can provide personalized customization services to their clients as well as possess the capability of providing standardized products to the major industrial machinery producers, automotive OEMs, and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Some of the prominent players in the global metal stamping market are:

