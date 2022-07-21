What are the growth opportunities and trend analysis of Operating Room Integration Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Operating Room Integration Industry Overview

The global operating room integration market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing redevelopment projects and the adoption of advanced healthcare IT solutions in hospitals is a major factor boosting the market growth. Operating Rooms (OR) are increasingly becoming complex and congested due to the requirement of devices during surgeries such as surgical lights, operating tables, and surgical displays. Integrated Operating Rooms (I-ORs) are becoming a solution for this complexity in ORs.

Operating Room Integration Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global operating room integration market by component, device type, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Software, and Services.

The software segment dominated the market for operating room integration and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 54.0% as of 2021, owing to various benefits associated with its use. These integrated software solutions offer seamless communication within various systems operational in OR to streamline surgical workflows and ensure ease of use and effective operation.

The program uses holographic technology and allows customers to visualize how the company’s surgical equipment and displays will operate in ORs. Such types of initiatives to promote integrated OR technologies are anticipated to boost the adoption of integrated ORs in the near future. Growing demand for support and maintenance services, owing to cost-effectiveness, and well-trained and experienced technicians are expected to boost segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Device Type Insights, the market is segmented into Audio Video Management System, Display System, and Documentation Management System.

The documentation management systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 36.0% in the market for operating room integration in 2021 owing to its wide applications in ORs. This system helps in managing all the records from various sources and presents them on a single platform to help surgeons with patients’ history and other necessary information during the surgery.

Operating rooms are increasingly becoming complex and congested with the inclusion of a variety of equipment such as surgical lights, operating tables, and surgical displays. In basic ORs, individual devices are arranged which are pulled or pushed back according to their use, cords and cables are spread all over the room.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Others.

The general surgery segment dominated the market for operating room integration and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 35.0% in 2021. The increasing number of hospitals adopting MIS technology coupled with the rising number of chronic illnesses and requiring surgical procedures is further fueling the market growth.

The orthopedic surgery segment is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR of around 11.9% over the forecast period due to increasing demand for orthopedic procedures in the coming years.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs).

The hospital segment dominated the market for operating room integration and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 63% in 2021. This growth is owing to the high penetration of integrated ORs. With the large patient population being exposed to chronic diseases there is a need for I-ORs to reduce the burden on physicians and complexity so that they can efficiently manage their surgical workflow.

The ambulatory surgical center segment is expected to witness an exponential growth rate in the market for operating room integration over the forecast period. Ambulatory surgery is being increasingly performed in developed countries. The shortage of beds in hospitals and scarce economic resources are expected to boost the growth of this segment.

Operating Room Integration Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The industry is fragmented with a large number of players operating in this sector. The key players are focusing on implementing new strategies such as regional expansion, mergers, and acquisitions, improving their application portfolio through innovation, partnerships, and distribution agreements to increase their revenue share and mark their presence in the market.

Some of the prominent players in the operating room integration market include:

Stryker

Braiblab AG

Barco

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Steris

KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG

Getinge AB

Olympus

Care Syntax

Arthrex, Inc.

