Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Trends Analysis Report By Region, 2030

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Industry Overview

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market are expected to reach USD 11.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.71% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA for gene therapy has prompted leading market participants to introduce innovative and technologically advanced programs and technologies to increase plasmid DNA production. For instance, In April 2018, GE Healthcare Life Sciences announced the introduction of KUBio BSL 2, a prefabricated, modular bioprocessing facility for the manufacturing of viral vector-based vaccinations, oncolytic virus, and cell and gene therapies.

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market based on vector type, workflow, application, end-use, disease, and region:

Based on the Vector Type Insights, the market is segmented into Adenovirus, Retrovirus, Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV), Lentivirus, Plasmids and Others.

The Adeno-associated virus (AAV) segment held the highest market share of 18.86% in 2021. The increase is due to the development of ocular and orthopedic gene therapy treatment exhibiting increased efficacy and efficiency.

Recently, usage of AAV is rising considerably across several therapeutic areas, consequently witnessing a significant boost in adoption rate throughout the forecast period.

Based on the Workflow Insights, the market is segmented into Upstream Manufacturing and Downstream Manufacturing.

The downstream processing segment held the highest market share of 53.31% in 2021 owing to highly complex procedures carried out for polishing and purification of clinical grade final products.

Development of advanced products such as the ambr 15 microbioreactor system for high-throughput upstream process development is expected to drive the segment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Antisense & RNAi Therapy, Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Vaccinology and Research Applications.

The vaccinology segment held the highest market share of 24.76% in 2021. This is due to the widespread use of viral vectors in vaccine development due to their efficiency-related benefits.

In the COVID-19 viral vector vaccines, non-replicating viral vectors are used and these factors are driving the segment market growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies and Research Institutes.

The research institutes segment held the highest market share of 56.60% in 2021. The increasing involvement of scientific communities in gene and cell therapy research is expected to increase the demand for viral vectors owing to the high demand for vectors for conducting research.

In addition, research organizations, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical companies are developing as key end-users of the market for viral vectors and plasmid DNA synthesis, contributing to an increase in the introduction of sophisticated medicines and a growing number of gene therapy-based R&D initiatives.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are leading in terms of the use of vectors. The growing interest of pharma companies in new areas of medicine including gene therapies is expected to drive the segment.

Based on the Disease Insights, the market is segmented into Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases and Others.

The cancer segment held the highest market share of 37.28% in 2021. An increase in the adoption of vectors for the development of cancer therapies, a large number of research programs, and recent approvals of gene therapy products led to the growth of the market.

Companies have a robust pipeline portfolio of cancer gene therapy products, which in turn is expected to boost market growth throughout the forecast period.

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing is highly competitive with the presence of well-established as well as small and mid-sized emerging players. A prominent number of players are rapidly opting for geographical expansion, strategic collaborations, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions in emerging and economically favorable regions.

Some prominent players in the Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market include

Merck KGaA

Lonza

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cobra Biologics

Catalent Inc.

Wuxi Biologics

Takara Bio Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Genezen laboratories

Batavia Biosciences

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

SIRION Biotech GmbH

Virovek Incorporation

BioNTech IMFS GmbH

Audentes Therapeutics

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

RegenxBio, Inc.

