The Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Is Poised To Exceed $103 Billion By The End Of 2032

250-page Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Survey conducted by Fact MR, a leading provider of business and competitive intelligence

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions to their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers valuable and actionable market information on the Ferrous Scrap Recycling market. Fact.MR latest report provides details on current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and market forecast. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Ferrous Scrap Recycling market across various industries and regions.

Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, estimates that the scrap recycling market will experience a 5.5% growth rate to reach US$103 billion between 2021 and 2031. demand is expected to reach US$ 60,000 million. Scrap metal recycling is an energy efficient method that can reduce carbon footprint and meet demand from major end-use sectors such as ferrous metal construction and construction, automotive and shipbuilding.

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive insights into how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of the Ferrous Scrap Recycling market. This newly released report sheds light on vital dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with production and supply. Fact.MR latest report provides detailed market analysis of ferrous scrap recycling

This newly published and detailed report sheds light on Market Insights of Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling, key dynamics, its impact on the overall value chain from vendors to end-users, and the growth of the Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling market.

Key Segments Covered

Metal Type Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling Stainless Steel Scrap Metal Recycling Carbon Steel Scrap Metal Recycling Mild Steel Scrap Metal Recycling Cast Iron Scrap Metal Recycling Others Non-ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling Aluminum Scrap Metal Recycling Copper Scrap Metal Recycling Lead Scrap Metal Recycling Nickel Scrap Metal Recycling Zinc Scrap Metal Recycling Brass Scrap Metal Recycling Tin Scrap Metal Recycling Gold Scrap Metal Recycling Others

Scrap Type New Scrap Metal Recycling Old Scrap Metal Recycling

Industry Building & Construction Scrap Metal Recycling Automotive Scrap Metal Recycling Industrial Manufacturing Scrap Metal Recycling Electricals Scrap Metal Recycling Shipbuilding Scrap Metal Recycling Consumer Electronics Scrap Metal Recycling Others



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global scrap metal recycling market is anticipated to add 1.8x value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

Ferrous scrap metal recycling to account for 2/5th of the global revenue share

By industry, automotive scrap metal recycling to capture 60% of market revenue

Recycling for new scrap metal to expand at over 5% value CAGR

U.S to generate US$ 25 Bn in value for scrap metal recycling by 2021 end

China to account for 55% of scrap metal recycling in East Asia

“Scrap metal recycling method conserves 60% energy for mining new metal and saves valuable raw materials; reducing greenhouse gas emissions, thereby augmenting its popularity worldwide,” comments a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, new retail stores launch, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In October 2020 , ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada and Triple M Metal formed Integrated Metal Recycling Inc. as a joint venture that will combine “many of the recycling activities of the two partners” in Quebec. This venture is likely to offer effective recycling of scrap metal and deliver better services to consumers.

ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada and Triple M Metal formed Integrated Metal Recycling Inc. as a joint venture that will combine “many of the recycling activities of the two partners” in Quebec. This venture is likely to offer effective recycling of scrap metal and deliver better services to consumers. DBW Metals Recycling is a prominent non-ferrous metal recycling facility, based in Anaheim, Orange County, USA, which welcomes material from the general public, manufacturers, contractors and industry dealers

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the ferrous scrap recycling market, ferrous scrap recycling sales and demand, looking at forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on several criteria.

