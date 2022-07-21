Korman Fine Jewelry and Tudor Watches to host an invitation-only event in Austin, TX, celebrating the relaunch of The Ranger watch

Austin, TX, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — To celebrate the recent relaunch of Tudor’s most classic watch, The Ranger, Korman Fine Jewelry and Tudor Watches will be hosting an invitation-only event for their top watch clients.

Inspired by 1960’s vintage Tudor Rangers, and released on the anniversary of the 1952 British North Greenland Expedition, the new Ranger is a classic reborn. It sports a more compact design yet chunkier build that lets the wearer feel the reassuring weight of this classic instrument.

Korman Fine Jewelry is excited to present its discerning audiences with the newly designed 2022 Tudor Ranger Watch. This new iteration offers polished edges and an extremely comfortable bracelet closed with a flawlessly machined wrist clasp. The dial of the Ranger offers oversized numbers for each quarter, and batons for a classic look. Going for a more vintage handset look, the signature Snowflake hand is traded for an ageless arrow hour hand.

Korman timepiece professionals and Vice President of Tudor Brand, Adam Bossi, will unveil the history and quality that makes The Ranger a watch collector’s essential.

Attendees will experience an exclusive showing of the newest Tudor watch and enjoy oyster and lobster hors d’oeuvres, accompanied by suitably-named signature cocktails such as The Ranger, BorntoDate, and The Korman.

The event will be held on July 21st, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Higher Ground cocktail bar, 720 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX.

Luxury men’s watches aren’t the only area of expertise this jewelry store has. Korman Fine Jewelry is Austin’s leading independent fashion jewelry boutique since 1973, with a wide array of designer pieces available both in-store and online. Korman offers an exquisite collection of wedding bands, designer bracelets, anniversary jewelry, Swiss timepieces, and more.

A subsidiary of Rolex, Tudor Watches is a world-renowned luxury watch brand based in Geneva, Switzerland. They specialize in high-performance tool watches for professional athletes and the military, making them one of the most acclaimed Swiss timepiece manufacturers since 1926. Korman Fine Jewelry features a great selection of Tudor brand watches for men and women, along with Rolex watches as well.

To obtain more information about Korman Fine Jewelry or this exclusive event, please contact the organizer at celebrate@ kormanATX.com.