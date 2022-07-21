CITY, Country, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Low Calorie Hummus Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Low Calorie Hummus Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Low Calorie Hummus Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

On the basis of ingredients, the global low calorie hummus market can be segmented as: Chickpeas Edamame Lentil Garlic Others

On the basis of packaging, the global low calorie hummus market can be segmented as: Jars Bottles Tubs/cups Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global low calorie hummus market can be segmented as: B2B B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Specialty Store Online Retailers Others

On the basis of nature, the global low calorie hummus market can be segmented as: Organic Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global low calorie hummus market can be segmented as: Food processing Dips sandwich spread salad dressing Household Food service Restaurants hotels



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Innovation in Products and Improvement in Channel of Distribution is Boosting Low Calorie Hummus Market

Rising globalization, diaspora spread and tradition of hummus are helping the market to grow higher. During last decade, low calorie hummus had witness increasing global consumption rate.

The increase in income level of consumers, rising awareness of healthy foods, enhanced global supply chain are increasing numbers of hotels and restaurants and advancement of technology i.e. establishment of food delivering APPs are some more drivers of the low calorie hummus market. Changing lifestyle and preference towards artisanal food items and innovation of new flavor low calorie hummus are also aiding to the growth of the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global low calorie hummus are as follows-

Hope original recepie hummus

Cava organic traditional hummus

Yorgo’s original hummus

Ithaca classic hummus

Sabra classic hummus

Abraham’s hummos

Hannah hommus

Haliburton

Tribe Hummus

Marzetti

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Inc.

Athenos

and others. Some big hummus manufactures moving towards producing low calorie hummus either by product innovation or they are expanding their geographical boundaries by opening their processing plants.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

