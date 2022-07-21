Trioangle Launches GoferClean To Redeem Laundry Services:

Tamil Nadu, India, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — The online laundry services make the service providers pick up, wash, and deliver clothes. The Uber for Laundry app provides a range of different services like detergent washing, drycleaning, and petrol washing. The customers can also call the delivery partners to pick up and deliver clothes at their convenience.

The GoferClean app enables the users to book appointments, the service provider picks up the clothes from the customer’s doorstep, and provides delivery of the cloth after cleaning according to the expectations of the customers.

Merits of Using On-Demand Laundry Services

Save Time Scheduling, Planning Deliveries, and Pickups:

The laundry services help the customers to schedule the time and date of pickups to give the services and also plan the date and time of delivery based on their availability.

Decrease Pickup and Delivery Expenses:

By using efficient routes, we can save money on mileage and fuel expenses. By maximizing the efficiency of the routes, you can maximize labor costs and get maximized workforce.

Plan Your Schedule Week in Advance:

The customers can plan their laundry services prior. This enables the users to schedule their cloth washing, drying, and delivery in advance.

Provide an On-Demand Delivery:

Customers expect to get on-demand laundry app services to be efficient and prompt. Providing the customers with the exact location will calculate the efficient routes and notify the drivers.

Provide Customers With Live tracking options:

This option enables the user to track the update on the clothes, this helps the customers to feel informed about the status of the service.

