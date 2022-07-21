Anchor Apparel Adds Second Auto Press to Double Production Capacity

Jacksonville, FL, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Anchor Apparel is pleased to announce they have recently added a second auto press to their operations to double their production capacity. In addition to increasing the number of products they can produce; the second machine will create new job opportunities for residents in the area.

At Anchor Apparel, they take pride in printing high-quality custom apparel, including t-shirts, hoodies, hats, coins, mugs, woodworking, and more. The team works closely with their clients, such as businesses, organizations, military, and more, to create the ideal solution to meet their needs. While they can create anything customized to the client’s specifications, the apparel company specializes in military apparel, showing pride in the Americans who have bravely defended the country to keep everyone free.

Anchor Apparel wanted to increase their production rates to improve customer satisfaction and fulfill more orders with a faster turnaround time. By adding the second auto press, along with the jobs it creates, they will maintain the same high standard of quality in their products while ensuring everyone can get the custom apparel and other products they require.

Anyone interested in learning about the second auto press, or the jobs created can find out more by visiting the Anchor Apparel website or by calling 1-904-763-2383.

About Anchor Apparel: Anchor Apparel is a navy family-owned and operated company producing military-themed apparel, along with custom orders to meet their customers’ requirements. The company works hard to ensure they produce high-quality apparel that lasts and meets their customers’ expectations. They can provide screen printing, embroidery, coin production, and more.

