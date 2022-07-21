5-Hydroxymethylfurfural Market Is Anticipated To Witness Moderate Growth During 2022-2032 With A CAGR Of 2.51%

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

5-Hydroxymethylfurfural has been identified as the key intermediate in the production of polymers and biomass-derived fuels. It is a platform chemical that has been intensively used in research & development. 5-HMF is considered one of the important chemicals in biochemistry because of its unique properties. It is also used as a principal ingredient for several potential products. 5-HMF has a promising application as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) as well as a chemical base for the production of 2,5 dimethylfuran, liquid biofuel.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Key Segments

By Grade Industrial Grade Food Grade

By Purity ≥ 99% ≥ 95% ≥ 80%

By Packet Size 100 MG 1 G 25 G 100 G 1 KG

By End-use Industry Chemical Industry Flavor & Fragrance Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural include

Merck

Zhejiang Sugar Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

AVA Biochem

Penta Manufacturer

Robinson Brothers

Nowa pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

NBB Company

Globally, the 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural business is partially fragmented in nature. The majority of the leading manufacturers and suppliers have focused on investment, acquisitions, capacity & portfolio expansion, and brand development to meet the emerging as well as deficit demand. Besides, they are also focusing on longstanding contracts with consumers from associated industries.

