lacing tape market is set to witness a CAGR of over 5.8% during 2022-2032

According to latest research study by Fact.MR, lacing tape market is set to witness a CAGR of over 5.8% during 2021-2031. The packaging, electrical & electronics industries account for noteworthy demand for lacing tapes, and are likely to create sufficient sale in near future. Moreover, muted consumption from the automobile industry has bottleneck the production rate in early 2020. It has been anticipated that the global lacing tapes business to generate1.2X revenue by the end of 2031.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Lacing Tape Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Lacing Tape Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Lacing Tape Market and its classification.

Key Segments

By Product Type Stator Lacing Tapes Nomex Lacing Tapes Heat Shrinkable Lacing Tapes Others

By Material Type Polyamide Polyester Fiberglass Nylon Teflon Coated Fiberglass Polyurethane Fluorocarbon Others

By Tensile Strength Low(up to 100 N) Moderate( 100-300 N) High(More than 300 N)

By Width 1-3mm 3-6mm 6-12mm > 12mm

By Shape Flat Braded Others

By end user Residential Commercial Industrial Packaging industry Aerospace Food & Beverages Electrical & Electronics Telecommunication Automobile Others

By Distribution Channel Offline Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores Retail Sales Distributor Sales Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

