HoduCC ranked among the best Contact Center Software by Gartner in GetApp’s top 10 Category Leader list 2022

Denver, USA, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — HoduCC, an omnichannel contact center software from HoduSoft, has made it to the recently published Gartner’s GetApp top 10 Category Leaders list 2022. HoduSoft has earned an excellent reputation in the Unified Communication market through its stellar Unified Communications product suite. HoduCC has been featured several times in the Gartner Digital Market Reports over the last two years. It has bagged these recognitions based on the user review and ratings.

Gartner is a reputed name that offers research and insights on technologies and software enabling business owners to choose software that brings growth.GetApp, by Gartner, is a platform to review, evaluate, and compare business software.

“Being recognized among the top 10 in the prestigious list by Gartner’s GetApp is absolutely fantastic. And featuring as a Category Leader consistently is a great feat. It is the users’ confidence in us that has helped us achieve this outstanding placement. Our sole aim has always been to bring innovative products that help our clients to gain a competitive edge.” said Kartik Khambhati, Co-Founder & CBDO, HoduSoft.

GetApp evaluates software based on verified user reviews to compare business software as per categories. It is a great platform for gaining insights into business software based on the value, experience, and perks provided to its existing users. GetApp evaluates and compares the reviews of genuine users to prepare a list of category leaders.

HoduSoft has been consistent in achieving a high rank as it scored 90 out of 100 as per GetApp’s data quadrant. HoduCC bagged its rank as the Category Leader in contact center software after the evaluation based on 5 key areas:

Value for money

Ease of use

Features

Customer support

Willingness to recommend.

GetApp’s recognition is another feather added to HoduSoft’s hat as it proceeds toward its expansion aspirations with ABS India.

“The customer behaviour trends have drastically changed post-covid and it is important for businesses, however big or small, to understand and leverage the customer expectation in building loyalty. HoduSoft strives to provide all tech aids for our clients to fetch profitability by meeting customer demands. Such support from our users becomes our inspiration to grow further.” said Kartik Khambhati.

HoduCC: Truly Omnichannel Contact Center Software

HoduCC is a contact center software that enables businesses to deliver impeccable customer service experience. With advanced features like power dialer, call analytics, and more, HoduCC has become a success driver for businesses that prioritize customer service. Its omnichannel approach is a significant contributor to customer service that can be leveraged for better revenue generation.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is a Unified Communication software firm based in India that was founded in 2015. HoduSoft specializes in developing high-quality software products that help businesses succeed with their communication systems. HoduSoft is now one of the most well-known Unified Communication software suppliers, offering world-class communication software to enterprises of all kinds. HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact was attributed as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for contact center and auto dialing software in the current Gartner Digital Markets Report,2022. HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf are part of the HoduSoft product package, which delivers customer delight and productivity in remote and hybrid work scenarios.

