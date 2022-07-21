The Soliman Firm Opens New Office in Redlands, CA

Redlands, CA, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Soliman Firm is pleased to announce that they have opened a new office in Redlands, CA. Their team is excited to serve the Redlands community with personal injury and employment law cases to ensure they get the best possible outcome.

Clients can schedule a consultation with The Soliman Firm to discuss their personal injury or employment claims to get valuable advice that helps them decide how to proceed. The firm offers free, confidential consultations to help clients make informed decisions. They invite potential clients to call any time with a 24/7 phone line that provides guidance and allows individuals to schedule a consultation. These services are now available to individuals in the Redlands area.

The Soliman Firm specializes in personal injury and employment law cases, helping clients handle these stressful situations. Their lawyers treat every client like family, offering valuable guidance and aggressive legal representation to guarantee positive results. They have recovered millions of dollars for clients and are excited to help more people with these emotional legal matters.

Anyone interested in learning about their new office or the services offered can find out more by visiting The Soliman Firm website or calling 1-714-491-4111.

About The Soliman Firm : The Soliman Firm is a full-service law firm specializing in catastrophic personal injury and employment law claims. Their team treats every client like family with valuable advice and aggressive representation that gets results. They offer free, no-obligation consultations and don’t charge any fees unless they win the case.

