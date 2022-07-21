Business Process Management (BPM) Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | IBM Corporation, Pegasystems, Appian

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Business Process Management (BPM) is the practice of improving, streamlining, and managing business processes to increase efficiency and productivity. BPM involves the identification, analysis, design, implementation, monitoring, and continuous improvement of business processes.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in BPM technology:

1. Cloud-based BPM: More and more businesses are moving to the cloud, and BPM is no exception. Cloud-based BPM can offer a number of advantages, including lower costs, increased flexibility, and scalability.

2. Social BPM: Social media is playing an increasingly important role in business, and BPM is starting to reflect that. Social BPM tools allow businesses to better engage with their customers and get feedback in real-time.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the Business Process Management (BPM) market. One of the most important drivers is the need for organizations to be more efficient and effective in their operations. BPM can help organizations to automate and optimize their processes, which can lead to improved efficiency and effectiveness.

Another key driver of the BPM market is the need for organizations to improve their customer service. BPM can help organizations to design and implement processes that are more customer-centric, which can lead to improved customer satisfaction.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Functionality

Accounting and Finance

Sales and Marketing

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

IBM Corporation

Pegasystems

Appian

Oracle

Software AG

Nintex

OpenText

