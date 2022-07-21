Companion Diagnostics Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period to reach up to USD 18.0 billion by 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Companion Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period to reach up to USD 18.0 billion by 2031.

Companion diagnostics is a medical device used along with therapeutic drugs to analyze the effect & applicability of drugs on a specific human body. Companion diagnostics are developed along with drugs for selecting or excluding groups of patients based on the characteristics of which they respond to the therapy. This device helps the healthcare professional to analyze whether a particular treatment is beneficial to the patient.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factor such as the growing requirement for targeted medicine is boosting the growth of the market. With advances in genetic sequencing and genomics, it is now extensively believed that drugs can show varying outcomes in different individuals. A better understanding of the genetic characteristics or biomarkers of an individual can promote the practice of administering ‘the right drug, at the right time, at the right dose, for the right person. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are regularly attempting to implement patient-selection diagnostic frameworks in the earlier stages of drug development to provide targeted therapies to the right candidate. This further boosted the growth of the companion diagnostics market.

Global Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation

The report analyses the global companion diagnostics market based on product & services, technology, indication, end user, and region.

Based on products & services, it is segmented into assays, kits & reagents, software and services. The assay, kits & reagents accounted for the largest share of the companion diagnostics market in 2021. The factors such as the availability of a wide range of products coupled with the increasing use of assays and kits in different therapeutic areas are boosting the growth of the market.

Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as the presence of many leading companion diagnostic vendors & national clinical laboratories coupled with the easy accessibility to technologically advanced devices and instruments, and the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada.

Major Players in Companion Diagnostics Market

The key players of the companion diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Almac Group (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Illumina Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), ICON Plc (Ireland), BioGenex Laboratories, Inc. (US), Invivoscribe Technologies (US), ArcherDX, Inc. (US), NG Biotech (France), Q² Solutions (US), Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (China), Abacus Diagnostica Oy (Finland), Asuragen Inc. (US), SAGA Diagnostics (Sweden), Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC. (US), and Creative Biolabs (US).

