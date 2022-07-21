Car Audio Market Research report 2022: Boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, Market Scope and Market Size Estimation, Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Car Audio Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Car Audio Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Car audio refers to the sound system installed in a vehicle. It includes the head unit, speakers, amplifiers, and other components. Car audio systems have come a long way in recent years, with advances in technology and engineering resulting in better sound quality and more powerful systems. Today’s car audio systems are designed to provide an immersive listening experience, with many featuring built-in subwoofers and sophisticated sound-processing capabilities.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in car audio technology include the following:

1. Increased use of digital audio: Most car audio systems now use digital audio instead of analog audio. This allows for better sound quality and more features such as built-in EQs and digital sound processing.

2. Increased use of streaming audio: Many car audio systems now include the ability to stream audio from a smartphone or other device. This allows you to listen to music, podcasts, and other audio content without having to fumble around with CDs or other physical media.

3. Increased use of voice control: Many car audio systems now include voice control features. This allows you to control the system using your voice, making it easier to stay focused on the road.

4. Increased use of wireless technologies: Many car audio systems now use wireless technologies such as Bluetooth and NFC. This allows you to connect your devices to the system without having to use messy wires.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the car audio market.

Firstly, as cars become increasingly connected, there is a growing demand for infotainment systems that can provide drivers with information and entertainment. This has led to a demand for car audio systems that are compatible with smartphones and other devices.

Secondly, as cars become more and more advanced, there is a need for audio systems that can provide a high-quality sound experience. This has led to a demand for car audio systems with advanced features such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Finally, as the price of cars continues to increase, there is a need for car audio systems that are more affordable. This has led to a demand for car audio systems that are more budget-friendly.

Market Segments

The Car Audio Market is segmented by component, technology, accessibility type, and region. By component, the market is divided into speaker, head unit, amplifier and others. Based on technology, it is segmented by voice recognized and non-voice recognized. On the basis of accessibility type, it is bifurcated into smart phone controlled and manual controlled. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Car Audio Market includes players such as Alpine Electronics, Inc., Clarion Co., Ltd., HARMAN International, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Sony Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Bose Corporation and JL Audio Corporation.

