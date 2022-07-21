Car Leasing Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | ORIX ALD, Automotive, Avis Budget Group

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Car Leasing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Car Leasing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Car leasing is a contract between you and a car dealership or leasing company in which you agree to make monthly payments on a vehicle for a set period of time, typically two to four years. At the end of the lease, you can either purchase the vehicle for its residual value or return it to the dealership.

Key Trends

The key trends in car leasing technology are:

1. Electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming more popular. This means that car leasing companies are starting to offer more of these types of vehicles.

2. Self-driving cars are becoming more popular as well. This means that car leasing companies are starting to offer more of these types of vehicles.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the car leasing market. The first is the growth in the number of people who are choosing to lease their cars. This is due to the fact that it is often cheaper to lease a car than to buy one outright. This is especially true if you do not plan on keeping the car for a long period of time.

Another key driver of the car leasing market is the increase in the number of people who are looking for ways to save money on their car payments. Leasing a car can often be cheaper than financing a car, and this is especially true if you do not have a good credit score.

Market Segments

By Lease Type

Finance Lease

Operating Lease

By Product Type

Private Lease

Business Lease

By Provider

OEM/Captives

Commercial Banks

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

ORIX

ALD Automotive

Avis Budget Group

Sixt

Enterprise

Hertz

