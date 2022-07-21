Carbon Monoxide Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Linde Industrial Gases, Air Products And Chemicals Inc., AIR LIQUIDE

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas that is produced when burning fossil fuels. It is found in car exhaust, tobacco smoke, and fumes from furnaces or gas stoves. When inhaled, carbon monoxide prevents the blood from carrying oxygen to the body’s tissues and organs. This can lead to serious health problems, including death.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in carbon monoxide technology.

One is the development of more sensitive and selective sensors. These sensors are able to detect very low concentrations of carbon monoxide, making them useful for detecting leaks in industrial settings or for monitoring air quality.

Another trend is the development of portable carbon monoxide detectors. These devices are small and can be carried with you, making them ideal for use in areas where carbon monoxide levels may be high but not immediately dangerous.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the carbon monoxide market are the increasing demand for steel and the rising demand for methanol. Carbon monoxide is used in the production of steel and methanol. It is also used as a fuel in a number of industries. The increasing demand for steel and methanol is expected to drive the carbon monoxide market.

Market Segments

By Application

  • Chemical
  • Metal Fabrication
  • Electronics

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Key Players
  • Linde Industrial Gases
  • Air Products And Chemicals Inc.
  • AIR LIQUIDE
  • Praxair Incorporated
  • American Gas Products
  • MESSER
  • Yingde Gases

