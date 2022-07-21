Potato starch Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Potato starch is a type of starch that is extracted from potatoes. It is a white powder that is used as a thickening agent, binding agent, and emulsifier in various food and industrial applications.

Potato starch is composed of about 80-85% amylopectin and 15-20% amylose. It is high in dietary fiber and has a high water-binding capacity. Potato starch is resistant to heat and has a high viscosity, making it ideal for use in thickening sauces, soups, and stews. It is also commonly used as a binding agent in recipes for pies, pastries, and other baked goods.

Market Segments

The potato starch market is segmented by type, end-user, and region. By type, the market is classified into native, and modified. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into food, bakery, beverages, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global potato starch market includes players such as Emsland Group, KMC, Roquette, Cargill, Pepees Group, Novidon, Agrana, Tereos, Vimal PPCE, Lyckeby, and others.

Key Drivers

The potato starch market is driven by numerous factors, such as the growing demand for processed food, the increasing preference for natural ingredients, and the rising awareness of the health benefits of potato starch.

The growing demand for processed food is a major driver of the potato starch market. The increasing disposable incomes and the changing lifestyles of consumers have resulted in the increased consumption of processed and convenience food.

The increased preference for natural ingredients is another major driver of the potato starch market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health hazards associated with the consumption of synthetic ingredients.

