Biosurfactants Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021-2031 | BASF Cognis, Evonik Industries, Ecover, Lion Corporation, Croda International PLC

New York, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Biosurfactants Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Biosurfactants Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Biosurfactants are surface-active molecules produced by living cells. They are amphipathic, meaning they have both hydrophobic (water-repelling) and hydrophilic (water-attracting) properties. This gives them the ability to reduce the surface tension of water, making it more. This makes them useful for a variety of applications, including cleaning, emulsification, and enhanced oil recovery.

Biosurfactants are usually glycolipids or phospholipids and are produced by a wide range of bacteria, fungi, and plants. The most well-known biosurfactant is probably lecithin, which is a major component of egg yolks and soybeans. Other examples include rhamnolipids, sophorolipids, and mannosyl erythritol lipids.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21594

Key Trends

The key trends in biosurfactants technology are the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly production methods, the use of renewable resources, and the development of new applications.

The production of biosurfactants is typically achieved through fermentation, and the most common method is to use bacteria. However, there is a trend toward the use of enzymes and other microorganisms, as well as towards the use of renewable resources. For example, some companies are using plant oils or waste products from the food industry as substrates for biosurfactant production.

There is also a trend towards the development of more efficient production methods. For example, some companies are working on methods to produce biosurfactants using less water or to produce them using renewable energy sources.

Key Drivers

Biosurfactants are surface-active molecules that are produced by living cells. They are amphiphilic, meaning they have both hydrophilic (water-loving) and hydrophobic (water-hating) regions. This enables them to lower the surface tension of water, which allows them to spread more easily and to wet and penetrate surfaces. Biosurfactants are used in a wide range of industrial and environmental applications.

The key drivers of the biosurfactants market are the growing demand for natural and sustainable products, the increasing awareness of the environmental benefits of biosurfactants, and the supportive government regulations.

The demand for natural and sustainable products is driven by the growing consumer awareness of the environmental impact of conventional surfactants. Biosurfactants are seen as a more sustainable alternative as they are derived from renewable resources and are biodegradable.

Market Segments

The Biosurfactants Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into glycolipids, lipopeptides, phospholipids and others. By application, it is classified into food Industry, cosmetics, healthcare, textile and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Biosurfactants Market report includes players such as BASF Cognis, Evonik Industries, Ecover, Lion Corporation, Croda International PLC, Biotensidon GmbH, AkzoNobel N.V., Saraya Co., Ltd., Jeneil Biotech, Inc., and Givaudan SA (Soliance).

Free Customization Available : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21594

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/