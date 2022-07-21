Coating Equipment Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2021-2031 | Optimax Systems Inc., Optorun Co. Ltd., Optotech GmbH, Satisloh AG

New York, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Coating Equipment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Coating Equipment Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Coating equipment is a machine used to apply a coating to a surface. The coating can be applied to protect the surface from damage, to improve its appearance, or for other purposes. There are many different types of coating equipment, each designed for a specific type of coating and surface.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in coating equipment technology include the development of more efficient and effective equipment, the use of more environmentally friendly materials, and the development of new coating methods.

Efficient and effective equipment: Coating equipment is constantly evolving to become more efficient and effective. Newer equipment is designed to apply coatings more evenly and with less waste. This results in a better finish and fewer defects.

Environmentally friendly materials: As awareness of the impact of coatings on the environment increases, manufacturers are developing more environmentally friendly materials. These materials are often made from renewable resources and are designed to be more biodegradable.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the coating equipment market include the increasing demand for powder coatings from the automotive and construction industries, the growing popularity of water-based coatings, and the increasing use of robotic technology in coating operations.

The powder coatings market in the automotive industry is driven by the need for superior finishes, improved durability, and increased corrosion resistance. The construction industry is the second-largest end-user of powder coatings, accounting for more than 20% of the global demand. The powder coatings market in the construction industry is driven by the need for improved aesthetics, increased durability, and reduced maintenance costs.

The water-based coatings market is growing at a rapid pace, due to the increasing stringent environmental regulations and the growing awareness of the health hazards posed by volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Water-based coatings are also gaining popularity due to their superior performance in terms of appearance, durability, and resistance to staining and fading.

Market Segments

The Coating Equipment Market is segmented based on materials, technology, end-user industry, and region. By material, the global coating equipment market is classified into reflective coatings, antireflective coatings, filter coatings, transparent conductive coatings, and others. Furthermore, based on technology the market is divided into evaporation deposition, ion beam sputtering, and advanced plasma reactive sputtering (APRS). Based on the end-user industry, the market is divided into medical, solar, electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Coating Equipment Market report includes players such as Alluxa Inc., Bühler Holding AG, Coburn Technologies Inc., DuPont, Mastang Vacuum Systems LLC, Optimax Systems Inc., Optorun Co. Ltd., Optotech GmbH, Satisloh AG, and Ultra Optics.

