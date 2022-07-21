Microirrigation Systems Market growing by Increasing Market Share and Forecast with Top Key Players Valmont Industries, Inc., Hunter Industries, The Toro Company

New York, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Microirrigation Systems Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Microirrigation Systems Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Microirrigation is a type of irrigation that uses small, frequent watering of plants. The water is delivered directly to the roots of the plants through a system of small tubes or emitters. Microirrigation is also known as drip irrigation, trickle irrigation, or localized irrigation.

Microirrigation is an efficient way to water plants because the water is applied directly to the roots, where it is needed most. There is little water lost to evaporation or runoff, and the plants are less likely to experience stress from drought.

Key Trends

Microirrigation systems are becoming increasingly popular as a way to improve water efficiency in agriculture. The systems work by delivering water and nutrients directly to the roots of plants, using much less water than traditional irrigation methods. Microirrigation systems can be used for a variety of crops, and are particularly well-suited for arid or semi-arid climates.

There are a number of different types of microirrigation systems, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. The most common type is drip irrigation, which slowly drips water onto the roots of plants. Drip irrigation is very efficient, but can be expensive to install and maintain. Another type of microirrigation system is sprinkler irrigation, which uses small sprinklers to deliver water to the roots of plants. Sprinkler irrigation is less efficient than drip irrigation, but is easier to install and maintain.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the microirrigation systems market are the increasing water scarcity and the need for efficient water use, the declining groundwater levels, and the government regulations and policies promoting the use of microirrigation systems.

Water scarcity is a major issue globally, with nearly 1.2 billion people living in water-stressed regions. The demand for water is increasing due to population growth and the increased use of water for irrigation, industry, and domestic purposes. The efficient use of water is essential to meet the future water needs. Microirrigation is an efficient irrigation technique that can help in reducing the water use.

Market Segments

The Microirrigation Systems Market is segmented on the basis of product type, crop type, application, and geography. The segmentation done under product type is sprinkler irrigation and drip irrigation. Based on crop type, the market is sub-segmented into plantation crops, field crops, orchard crops, and others. Based on applications, the market is segmented into small farming, large and corporate farming, government, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Microirrigation Systems Market report includes players such as Valmont Industries, Inc., Hunter Industries, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Netafim Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, T-L Irrigation Co., Rain Bird Corporation and Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

