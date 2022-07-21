Aerospace & Defense Additive Manufacturing Market With Covid-19 Impact and Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Aerospace & Defense Additive Manufacturing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aerospace & Defense Additive Manufacturing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aerospace & Defense Additive Manufacturing (A&DAM) is the application of additive manufacturing technologies to the production of aerospace and defense products. Additive manufacturing (AM) is a process of making three-dimensional (3D) objects from a digital file by successively adding material layer by layer. This contrasts with traditional subtractive manufacturing processes, such as machining, where material is removed from a workpiece to create the desired shape.

Key Trends

The use of additive manufacturing technology in the aerospace and defense industries is growing at a rapid pace. This technology offers a number of benefits over traditional manufacturing methods, including the ability to produce complex parts with a high degree of accuracy and repeatability.

One of the key trends in additive manufacturing technology is the increasing use of metal-based materials. These materials offer a number of advantages over traditional plastics, including a higher degree of strength and durability.

Another key trend is the increasing use of additive manufacturing technology for the production of small batch sizes. This is due to the fact that additive manufacturing technology offers a number of advantages over traditional manufacturing methods, including the ability to produce parts with a high degree of accuracy and repeatability.

Finally, there is a growing trend towards the use of additive manufacturing technology for the production of highly complex parts. This is due to the fact that additive manufacturing technology offers a number of advantages over traditional manufacturing methods, including the ability to produce parts with a high degree of accuracy and repeatability.

Key Drivers

The increase in demand for additive manufacturing in the aerospace and defense industry and the need for weight reduction in aircrafts are the major drivers for the growth of the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market.

The increase in demand for additive manufacturing in the aerospace and defense industry can be attributed to the growing demand for aircrafts and aircraft parts. The aerospace and defense industry is one of the major end-users of additive manufacturing. The use of additive manufacturing in the aerospace and defense industry helps in reducing the weight of aircrafts and aircraft parts, which in turn, reduces the fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

The need for weight reduction in aircrafts is another key driver for the growth of the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market. Weight reduction is a major challenge faced by the aerospace and defense industry. The use of additive manufacturing in aircrafts helps in reducing the weight of the aircrafts, which in turn, reduces the fuel consumption.

Market Segmentation

The Aerospace & Defense Additive Manufacturing Market is segmented by material, technology, application, and region. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as metal, plastic, rubber and others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as 3D printing, laser sintering, stereolithography and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as engine and airframe. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players of the Aerospace & Defense Additive Manufacturing Market are 3D System, Arcam AB, Concept Laser, CRP Technology, CRS Holding, EOS, ExOne, Optomec, SLM Solution Group, and Stratasys Ltd

