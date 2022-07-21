Canned Beverages Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Canned Beverages Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Canned Beverages Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Canned beverages are drinks that come in a sealed container. This can be made of metal, glass, or plastic, and is typically sealed with a removable lid. Canned beverages are convenient because they can be stored for long periods of time and do not require refrigeration.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in canned beverages technology. The first is the move towards more sustainable materials. This includes using recycled materials for the cans themselves, as well as for the labels and other packaging components. This helps to reduce the overall environmental impact of the canned beverage industry.

Another key trend is the move towards aseptic packaging. This means that the cans are sterilized before they are filled with the beverage, which helps to extend their shelf life. This is especially important for products that are sensitive to oxygen, such as fruit juices.

Finally, there is a trend towards multi-packaging options. This means that instead of just offering single cans, companies are now offering packs of multiple cans. This is convenient for consumers and helps to reduce waste.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the canned beverages market. The most significant driver is likely consumer demand, as canned beverages are convenient and easy to transport. Other drivers include the relatively low cost of canned beverages compared to other types of beverages, and the wide variety of choices available in the market.

The canned beverages market is also driven by trends in the food and beverage industry. For example, the popularity of craft beer has led to an increase in the demand for canned beer. Similarly, the trend toward healthy and organic foods has led to an increase in the demand for canned fruits and vegetables.

The canned beverages market is also influenced by economic factors. For example, canned beverages are typically more affordable than other types of beverages, which makes them a good choice for budget-conscious consumers. In addition, canned beverages are often less expensive than fresh or frozen beverages, making them a good value for money.

Market Segments

The Canned Beverages Market is segmented by material, application and region. By material, the market is divided into aluminum, steel, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into carbonated soft drinks, fruit & vegetable juices and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Canned Beverages Market includes players such as Ball Corp, Orora Packaging Australia Pty. Ltd., The Olayan Group, Crown Holdings, Inc., Ardagh S.A., Canpack, CPMC Holdings Ltd., Bangkok Can Manufacturing, Nampak Ltd. and Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd.

