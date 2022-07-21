Wildlife Safari Packages and Vacations to Kenya by Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Wildlife is free and naturally roaming in the world. However, the Top vacation ideas spot for wildlife experiences is Kenya. Visit Kenya brought to you by Cruzeiro Safaris.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya has brought you the following safaris to book through the year, featuring mid-budget and luxury accommodations only with flights or by off safaris. It also depends on how much time you have, what type of accommodation, how much budget one has, type of experience and many other factors. If a traveler wants to connect to Diani or Mombasa from Masai Mara –we can assist those booking flights that take about 2 hours.

NB: Most accommodation places in Masai Mara are fully booked for the Peak Season (July – October). Mainly due to post-ponement during the COVID Crisis period. Kenya is also holding its general elections in August, 2022. So travelers may prefer to visit as from September, 2022.

Here are a few suggestions to help a guest on where to visit:

  1. Serena Safari for 7 Days – For all travelers (solo, couple, family and groups) – Visit Amboseli National Park and Masai Mara National Reserve. Travel from Nairobi is all by Flights.
  2. Safari Ndovu for 6 days – (Suitable for couple, family and groups) – This is an all road Safari by road to Amboseli, Nakuru and Masai Mara
  3. Governors camps in Masai Mara (suitable for all travelers) – Travel from Nairobi is all by road. |One may add the number fo nights they would want and probably take a balloon flight as well.
  4. Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp and Bateluer Luxury Camp – Travel from Nairobi is by flights and one can extend to the number of days they would like.
  5. Mara Interpids Club – Travel from Nairobi is by flights and one can extend to the number of nights they would like.
  6. Base camp 3 days with balloon ride – Travel is by flights and Balloon ride included, Suitable for solo travelers
  7. Masai Mara 5 days experience the Masai Mara and Naibosho conservancy for 5 days – Travel is also by air from Nairobi – book writers must travel places
  8. Twiga Safari – 9 days – Travel is by road and by flights
  9. Mount Kenya and Masai Mara Safari 9 days
  10. Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara 4 days Safari – All travel is by road and suitable for all travelers

Cruzeiro Safaris Also Offers Instant Online Bookings for Half – day tours and full day tours in Nairobi.
Here is the link – https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/nairobi-tours/

Nairobi Day Tours, Nairobi National Park, Animal Orphanage, Giraffe Center, Karen Blixen, Safari Cat Show, Musuems, City Tours, Amboseli Day trip, Lake nakuru day Trip

MASAI MARA SAFARIS FROM NAIROBI BY FLIGHTS
Nairobi Airport Transfers from Airport to Hotels
Mombasa City Tours
Kenya Safari Packages by Road

Update on Safari Bookings in Kenya
After the COVID 19 Period this attraction changed the way to make bookings. There is an influx of travelers to Kenya because most travelers who booked in 2020 and could not travel are now travelling in 2022 and 2023. It is recommended that once we have confirmed your rooms and flights availability that you pay immediately so that it can be secured as well.

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya
Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, instagram, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda.

Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link – https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g294207-d2085077-Reviews-Cruzeiro_Safaris-Nairobi.html

TRUST PILOT REVIEWS

For further information and reservations, contact:
Claudia Kabui
Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)
Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)
Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com
Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

