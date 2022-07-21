Organic Milk Market Is expected to reach US$ 281.8 Mn by the end of the assessment period 2021-2031

The organic milk market revenue is expected to total US$ 150 Mn for 2021, according to Fact.MR. The overall organic milk market is expected to reach US$ 281.8 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% for 2021-31. Increasing demand for clean-label and naturally sourced milk and milk products is primarily driving sales for the forthcoming decade.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of organic milk experienced an increase at a CAGR of 5%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand further accelerated, attributed to a major tilt towards consuming foods free from any additives or artificial preservatives, the objective being strengthening overall immunity. The ever-growing health concerns and heightened focus on well-being have spurred more attention to organic labels and certifications, which in turn has increased the use of organic milk in the market.

The use of organic milk and its derivatives has been a concern for consumers who are cautious about their food products. The low cholesterol content of skimmed organic milk continues to be a significant factor contributing to its popularity, particularly among consumers who seek to reduce their fat intake.

Competitive Landscape:

Through strategic collaboration, manufacturers can increase production, meet consumer demand and increase sales. The advent of new packaging technology and methods will enable end-users to benefit from packaging that is organic by nature. An effective strategic partnership can increase production capacity for the company.

In May 2021, Ehrmann acquired FrieslandCampina’s dairy business. With this acquisition, Ehrmann will be able to enter the Russian dairy market and expand its business. It will also help the company to enhance its customer base and meet their demands.

In March 2021, Maeil Dairies Australia acquired Corio Bay Dairy Group’s whole dairy processing unit. With this acquisition, Maeil Dairies will be able to improve its export business and launch its products in the Asian market. It will also help them to generate more revenue than the previous years.

Organic Milk Market Segmentations:

Product Type Skimmed Organic Milk Whole Organic Milk Partly Skimmed Organic Milk

Source Organic Cow Milk Organic Buffalo Milk Other Sources

Packaging Type Organic Milk Pouches Organic Milk Cans Organic Milk Bottles Organic Milk Tetra Packs Organic Milk Bulk Packs

Flavour Type Non Flavoured Organic Milk Flavoured Organic Milk Chocolate Strawberry Vanilla Other Flavours

Distribution Channel Organic Milk Sales via HoReCa Organic Milk Sales via Specialty Stores Organic Milk Sales via Modern Trade Organic Milk Sales via Convenience Stores Organic Milk Sales via e-Retailers Organic Milk Sales via Other Distribution Channels

Pasteurization Type High Temperature, Short Time (HTST) Method Organic Milk Pasteurization Ultra-Pasteurization (UP) Vat Pasteurization



