The benzaldehyde market shows a fair level of fragmentation with a large number of local players in the Asian region. Moreover, high demand for FCC grade benzaldehyde along with increasing use of benzaldehyde in flavor & fragrance applications are some of the factors that have pushed the focus of market players on developing required high quality grades of benzaldehyde that are compliant as per EU & FDA standards.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about key buying factor, market background contributing to the growth, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis, and key trends in the benzaldehyde market.

Benzaldehyde is predominantly used as aromatic aldehyde in the manufacturing of a number flavors & fragrances, pharmaceutical intermediates, and agrochemicals. In the past few decades, there has been an increase in the production capacities of benzaldehyde and operating rates have been hovering around 70%. Rising consumer awareness in the use of halogen free compounds and stricter regulations have compelled key stakeholders to develop production routes for chlorine-free benzaldehyde. According to the Fact.MR’s new study, the global benzaldehyde market is expected to attain a CAGR of ~ 4.5% during the period, 2019 -2029.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players operating in the benzaldehyde market include Emerald Performance Materials, Lanxess, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Hubei Kelin Bolun New Materials Co., Ltd, Lihai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, KLJ Group, Kadillac Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, and Wuhan Dico Chemical Co.

These companies rely on various strategic moves such as partnership, merger & acquisition, expansion, investments etc. to strengthen their position in the market. Strategic expansion through acquisition of local and regional manufacturers remain a prime strategy followed by leading companies to increase their geographical footprint. The benzaldehyde market show a fair level of fragmentation, especially in Asia Pacific region with a large number of local players.

Benzaldehyde Market Segmentations:

On the basis of grade, the benzaldehyde market can be segmented into:

FCC Grade

Technical Grade

On the basis of application, the benzaldehyde market can be segmented into:

Flavor & Fragrances

Pharmaceutical & intermediates

Beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks Fruit Juices & Other Soft Drinks Alcoholic Beverages (<15 ABV)

Food Bakery Goods Confectionary & Chewing Gum Ice Creams, Gelatins, Puddings

Agrochemical (Crop protection)

Dye & coatings

Others

On the basis of region, the benzaldehyde market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

