Off-Road Vehicles Market is estimated to exhibit a significant CAGR of more than 5.0% over the forecast period

Upsurge in the recreational and sports activities across the world is anticipated to propel off-road vehicles market over the forecast period. Increasing urban population coupled with growth youth inclination towards motorsports activities will augment product penetration across the globe. Countries including the U.S, Canada, UK, France and Australia are taking initiatives to flourish outdoor activities such as hunting and trail driving. The U.S. Recreation Department offers over 150,000 miles of trails and around 440 wilderness areas, attracting participants, thereby augmenting the off-road vehicles market share from 2018 to 2027.

Augmented fuel efficiency, reduced carbon emissions, advent electric powered alternatives, and subordinate maintenance costs of off-road vehicles will fortify the product demand over the forecast period. Diversified applications including utility, sports, recreation and military activities due to their superior technical benefits comprising advanced four-wheel drive systems, enhanced power and torque, and differential locking will boost the off-road vehicles market share over the forecast period. Progressions in technologies comprising the prominence on decreasing the excessive sound from the engines of the off-road vehicles will drive the off-road vehicles market share over the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, Polaris begun work on hybrid off-road vehicle, Hybrid Utility Vehicle based on the Polaris MRZR 4 with superior noise damping capabilities and amplified power. Progress of hybrid engines with upgraded efficiency and negligible emissions accompanied by the introduction of light weight models will further encourage the industry growth till 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

Fact.MR has profiled some of the most prominent company’s active in the global off-road vehicles market such as Arctic Cat Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Deere & Company, Kawasaki Motors Corp., Kubota Corporation, Polaris Industries Inc., Suzuki Motors Corporation, Yahama Motor Co., Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products, Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug, Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Wildcat Automotive, Massimo Motor Sports, LLC., KTM AG and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The key market players in the off-road vehicles market are focusing on product development and collaboration. Vendors in the off-road vehicles market are focusing on developing technological advanced and innovative solutions that can meet the changing customer requirements. Recently, in 2018, Polaris Industries Inc. launched advanced 2019 product line-up of their off-road vehicles including the RANGER, RZR, GENERAL and Sportsman series. These models with diversified configurations includes exclusive half doors, water drains, enhanced suspension drive for smooth drive, electronic power steering, bronze tires, and varied power outputs ranging from 82 to 100 horsepower will outfit in multiple price ranges, enhancing their market share over the forecast period.

Off-Road Vehicles Market Segmentations:

On the basis of vehicle type, the Off-Road Vehicles market can be segmented into:

All-terrain vehicles (ATV)

Side by side vehicles (SSV)

Off-road motorcycles

Snowmobiles

On the basis of fuel, the Off-Road Vehicles market can be segmented into:

Diesel

Gasoline

Electric

On the basis of application, the Off-Road Vehicles market can be segmented into:

Utility

Sports

Recreation

Military

On the basis of region, the Off-Road Vehicles market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

