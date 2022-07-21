According to a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sponge detection system market was valued at US$ 107 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2021–2031).

Retention of surgical sponges inside a patient’s body is considered a major medical error by the World Health Organization (WHO). Retained surgical sponge is the most dangerous among all due to complications of severe. The sponge gets easily retained since it is small in size, and once it gets soaked in blood, it is difficult to separate from the surrounding tissues.

There are no known procedures to completely reduce the risk of retained sponges, though sponge detection systems can decrease the incidence rate. Growth in demand for sponge detection systems is mainly driven by increasing need for control and prevention measures during surgery. Rising cases of emergency surgeries, lack of awareness among surgeons, and favorable reimbursement policies are also driving market growth.

Sponge Detection System Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Sponge Detection System market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Sponge Detection System market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Sponge Detection System supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Sponge Detection System, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

A strategic collaboration can increase the revenue and market share of autoclaved aerated concrete. Innovative products and technologies allow manufacturers to enter new markets.

On 01, May 2021, Stryker acquired OrthoSensor, Inc. a privately-held business based in Dania Beach. With this acquisition, Stryker will develop and advance smart sensor technologies across its joint replacement and wearables business ventures. Furthermore, this acquisition will enable Stryker to offer surgeons a fully automated solution.

On April 6th, 2021, Erbe Elektromedizin acquired Maxer endoscopy. This acquisition will allow the company to accelerate the development of innovative image-guided surgical procedures. In addition, the acquisition signifies the company’s desire to provide surgical and therapeutic services that rely heavily on visualization.

Sponge Detection System Market Segmentations:

Technology Computer-assisted Sponge Count Devices Radiofrequency Sponge Detection Systems Radiofrequency Identification Sponge Detection Systems

Modality Hand-held Sponge Detection Systems Bench Top Sponge Detection Systems

Product Type Sponge Detecting Systems Body Scanners Room Scanners

Application Sponge Detection Systems for Abdominal Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for General Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for Gastrointestinal Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for Cardiac Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for Gynaecology and Obstetrics Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for Orthopedic & Arthroscopy Sponge Detection Systems for Neurology

End User Sponge Detection Systems for Hospitals Sponge Detection Systems for Clinics Sponge Detection Systems for Ambulatory Surgical Centers



