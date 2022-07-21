Milk Frother Market To Reach A Value Of US$ 645.4 Million By The End Of 2032

Global sales of milk frothers stood at a valuation of US$ 347.2 million at the end of 2021. Forecasts are that the global milk frother market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% and reach a value of US$ 645.4 million by the end of 2032.

Report Attributes Details Milk Frother Market Size (2021A) US$ 347.2 Million Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 363.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 645.4 Million Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.9% CAGR North America Market Share (2021) ~28.6% North America Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.6% CAGR U.S. Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~32.6% Key Companies Profiled Brivelle Group Limited

JURA Inc

Glen Dimplex group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Melitta Group Management GmbH & Co. KG

Nestlé SA

Sunbird Technology Development Co., Limited

IKEA

Segmentation of Milk Frother Industry Survey

Milk Frother Market by Type/Power Source: Manual Milk Frothers Automatic Milk Frothers Plug-in/Electric Milk Frothers Battery-powered Milk Frothers

Milk Frother Market by End User: Household/Residential Milk Frothers Commercial/HORECA Milk Frothers Hotels Full-Service Restaurants Fast Food Outlets/Quick Service Restaurants Caterers Cafeteria Others

Milk Frother Market by Sales Channel : Offline Sales of Milk Frothers Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Homeware/Gift Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Others Online Sales of Milk Frothers e-Commerce Websites Company Websites

: Milk Frother Market by Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Competition Landscape

Breville Group Limited, JURA Inc, Glen Dimplex Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Melitta Group Management GmbH & Co. KG, Nestlé SA, Glen Dimplex Group, and Sunbird Technology Development Co., Limited are some of the top companies in the milk frother market.

Milk frother brands from the top two tiers have started collaborating with small-scale manufacturers who have a more local customer base and advanced technology. The price point of automatic milk frothers plays a vital role in catching consumers’ attention, and most manufacturers are focusing on reducing packaging and supply chain costs to reduce the product’s final cost.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the overall strategies adopted by key suppliers of milk frothers, along with a detailed overview of the milk frother market analysis by type/power source, including SWOT analysis and sales generated from target products.

