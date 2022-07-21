Portable Fuel Containers Market is Poised to Grow at Modest CAGR of 4.5% by 2030

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Fuel Storage Containers.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fuel Storage Containers market.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Fuel Storage Containers Market.

The global fuel storage containers market was valued at US$ 25 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 4% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 26.13 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 4.5% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 40.57 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 25 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 26.13 Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 40.57 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.5% CAGR Market Share of the U.S (2022-2032) 33% Key fuel storage containers Players C&E Plastics Inc.

Air Liquide

Rain for Rent International UK

GEI Works

GL

Gaz Liquid Industrie

Cryolor

Elkoplast CZ s.r.o

Goavec Engineering

Manitex Sabre Inc.

Free Form Plastics

Enduraplas

CST Industries

Overall, sales of fuel storage containers for fuel storage containers will continue to flourish, with an impressive CAGR exhibited from 2015-2021. Moreover, with high availability and customization of products according to industrial and commercial requirements, the market for fuel storage container is poised to grow over the forecast period 2022 to 2032

Competitive Landscape

In January 2021, TI Fluid Systems announced its decision to provide a new generation of plastic fuel tank design capable of meeting the stringent pressure demands within a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). Recently, this plastic fuel tank launched in volume production with Volkswagen China on the Passat and Magotan plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models, with a planned adoption across a wider range of global platforms.

announced its decision to provide a new generation of plastic fuel tank design capable of meeting the stringent pressure demands within a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). Recently, this plastic fuel tank launched in volume production with Volkswagen China on the Passat and Magotan plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models, with a planned adoption across a wider range of global platforms. In March 2022, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it has developed a hydrogen storage module that integrates multiple resin high-pressure hydrogen tanks at 70 MPa for automobiles?already proven in the “Mirai” fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) ?and safety devices such as a hydrogen detector and an automatic shut-off switch. Toyota will be exhibiting a conceptual model of this module at the FC Expo (International Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Expo) held at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo) from March 16 to 18. Prominent manufacturers of fuel storage containers are eyeing technological innovations in order to provide the most accurate and precise storage arrangements to their customers.

Key Segments Covered in the Fuel Storage Containers Market Study Fuel Storage Containers Market by Product Type: Portable Fuel Containers 5 Gal. Portable Fuel Containers 5 Gal. Safety Portable Fuel Containers 275 Gal. IBC 55 Gal. Fuel Storage Drums

Fuel Storage Containers by Region North America fuel storage containers Market Western Europe fuel storage containers Market Eastern Europe Fuel Storage Containers Market Asia Pacific excluding Japan Fuel Storage Containers Market Japan Fuel Storage Containers Market Latin America Fuel Storage Containers Market Middle East & Africa Fuel Storage Containers Market



Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Fuel Storage Containers, Sales and Demand of Fuel Storage Containers, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

