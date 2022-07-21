Portable Fuel Containers Market is Poised to Grow at Modest CAGR of 4.5% by 2030

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Fuel Storage Containers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Fuel Storage Containers Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fuel Storage Containers market.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users

The global fuel storage containers market was valued at US$ 25 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 4% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 26.13 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 4.5% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 40.57 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Report Attributes Details
Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 25 Billion
Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 26.13 Billion
Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 40.57 Billion
Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.5% CAGR
Market Share of the U.S (2022-2032) 33%
  Key fuel storage containers Players
  • C&E Plastics Inc.
  • Air Liquide
  • Rain for Rent International UK
  • GEI Works
  • GL
  • Gaz Liquid Industrie
  • Cryolor
  • Elkoplast CZ s.r.o
  • Goavec Engineering
  • Manitex Sabre Inc.
  • Free Form Plastics
  • Enduraplas
  • CST Industries

Overall, sales of fuel storage containers for fuel storage containers will continue to flourish, with an impressive CAGR exhibited from 2015-2021. Moreover, with high availability and customization of products according to industrial and commercial requirements, the market for fuel storage container is poised to grow over the forecast period 2022 to 2032

Competitive Landscape
Prominent manufacturers of fuel storage containers are eyeing technological innovations in order to provide the most accurate and precise storage arrangements to their customers.

  • In January 2021, TI Fluid Systems announced its decision to provide a new generation of plastic fuel tank design capable of meeting the stringent pressure demands within a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). Recently, this plastic fuel tank launched in volume production with Volkswagen China on the Passat and Magotan plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models, with a planned adoption across a wider range of global platforms.
  • In March 2022, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it has developed a hydrogen storage module that integrates multiple resin high-pressure hydrogen tanks at 70 MPa for automobiles?already proven in the “Mirai” fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) ?and safety devices such as a hydrogen detector and an automatic shut-off switch. Toyota will be exhibiting a conceptual model of this module at the FC Expo (International Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Expo) held at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo) from March 16 to 18.
Key Segments Covered in the Fuel Storage Containers Market Study

