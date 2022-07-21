Sales Of Pigment Emulsions Are Predicted To Increase At 7.6% CAGR By The End Of 2032

The global pigment emulsion market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 1% to reach US$ 12.6 billion at the end of 2021. As per forecasts, sales of pigment emulsions are predicted to increase at 7.6% CAGR and reach a market valuation of US$ 28.3 billion by the end of 2032.

The custom colors segment grew 1.9% to end up at US$ 2.3 billion, while paints & coatings, as an end use, were up 1.3% to be valued at 1.7 billion in 2021.

Report Attributes Details Pigment Emulsion Market Size (2021A) US$ 12.6 Billion Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 13.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 28.3 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 7.6% North America Market Share (2021) ~17.9% North America Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7% CAGR U.S. Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.8% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~22%

Kiri Industries Ltd (Dystar)

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries

Huebach GmbH Composites

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Jupiter Dyes Pvt. Ltd

Camex Limited

Vipul Organics Limited

Kemcol Product

Kevin Dyes & Chemicals Pvt ltd

Worldtex Specialty Chemicals

Kanshu Chemical Industries

Emco Dyestuff Pvt. Ltd

Categorization of Pigment Emulsion Industry Research

Pigment Emulsion Market by Source : Organic Pigment Emulsions Inorganic Pigment Emulsions

Pigment Emulsion Market by Type : Water in Oil Oil in Water

Pigment Emulsion Market by Color : Standard Colors Custom Colors

Pigment Emulsion Market by End Use : Paint & Coatings Textiles Plastic Paper Leather

Pigment Emulsion Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Competition Landscape

DIC Corporation, Kiri Industries Ltd (Dystar), Sudarshan Chemicals Industries, Huebach GmbH, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Jupiter Dyes Pvt. Ltd., Camex Limited, Vipul Organics Limited, Kemcol Product, Kevin dyes and chemical Pvt ltd, Worldtex Specialty Chemicals, Kanshu Chemical Industries, Emco Dyestuff are major manufacturers of pigment emulsions.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the overall strategies adopted by players in the pigment emulsion market, along with their detailed overviews of sales analysis of pigment emulsions, top pigment emulsion manufacturers, top organic/inorganic emulsions, including SWOT analysis and sales generated from target pigment emulsion products of the top pigment emulsion manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Why is the Market Seeing High Escalation in the Sales of Pigment Emulsions?

“Pigment Emulsion Usage High in Paints & Coatings and Textiles”

Pigment emulsions are used to meet desired properties such as permanence and stability in various industrial applications. Market players have witnessed strong demand from emerging markets in Asia Pacific, such as China and India.

A pigment, a binder, and a solvent make up paint. Paint pigments and coating pigments, as raw materials, make up a small (5% of the US$ 4.5 trillion global chemicals sector), and yet they are highly essential. High-quality pigments and emulsions are one of the most important elements in paints, coatings, and inks.

After paints, textiles is the largest demanding sector for pigment emulsions. Growing demand for use in various textile processing applications such as printing, dyeing, etc., is the major factor supporting the growth of the pigment emulsion industry. The textile market, which is in a growth phase, is anticipated to reach US$ 1.2 trillion by 2024.

With such escalating pigment emulsion demand, the market is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 15.6 billion over the 2022-2032 assessment period.

