Gas Applications to Support Growth of U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market Fact.MR

The U.S. high-temperature coatings market is estimated to US DOLLARS$ 1,216.9 Million in 2022, exceed the valuation of US DOLLARS$ 1,691.7 Million by the end of 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast years 2022-2032. The market in the United States registered 2.0% growth rate during the period 2017-2021. The market is likely to grow due to the opportunities in heat resistant coatings in the coming years.

The offshore sector maintains its dominance in the oil and gas industry. The demand for heat resistant coatings has increased in line with the growth of offshore oil and gas units. The major players in the high temperature coatings market are devoting their considerable time and attention to satisfying the demand of the offshore oil and gas sector as it could be a lucrative use case for years to come.

For more market insights, get A Example of this report!- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7400

Key insights from market research

The United States High Temperature Coatings Market is valued at US DOLLARS$ 1,216.9 million in 2022, is expected to grow to the CAGR of 3.3 % exceed the valuation of US DOLLARS$ 1,691.7 million end of 2032

in 2022, is expected to grow to the CAGR of exceed the valuation of end of 2032 During the historical years 2017-2021, the high temperature coatings market witnessed 2.0 % Rate of growth

Rate of growth The sub-type silicones segment dominates the market by holding 22.6% market share in the high temperature coatings market in the United States and is expected to register 3.6% growth rate in forecast years

market share in the high temperature coatings market in the United States and is expected to register growth rate in forecast years Water-based technology in the technology segment holds the largest market share of 71.8% and should increase at the rate of 3.2% over the evaluation period

and should increase at the rate of over the evaluation period Steel cladding holds the largest market share of 58.9% share of the overall market compared to the aluminum and other segment which holds 27.5% and 13.6% market shares

share of the overall market compared to the aluminum and other segment which holds and market shares The Southwest United States dominates the market sub-regions as it holds 27.2 % share of the overall market and is expected to increase at the rate of 3.9 %

share of the overall market and is expected to increase at the rate of US West and US Southwest hold together 52.5% market share in the United States

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7400

Report Attributes Details U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market Size (2021A) US$ 1.18 Billion Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 1.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 1.69 Billion U.S. Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 3.3% CAGR South-West U.S. Market Share (2021) ~27.2% South-West U.S. Growth Rate (2022-2032) ~3.9% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~47% Key Companies Profiled Axalta Coating Systems

Carboline

General Magnaplate Corporation

Magnetic Component Engineering, Inc.

Master Bond, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Princeton Keynes Group, Inc.

Tech Spray

The Sherwins-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Segmentation of U.S. High Temperature Coatings Industry Research

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Type : Silicone High Temperature Coatings Acrylic Silicone Aluminum Pigmented Silicone Epoxy High Temperature Coatings Epoxy Novolac High Temperature Coatings Aluminum High Temperature Coatings Polyurethane High Temperature Coatings Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane High Temperature Coatings PPS High Temperature Coatings PTFE High Temperature Coatings Others

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Technology : Water-based High Temperature Coatings Solvent-based High Temperature Coatings Solid-based High Temperature Coatings

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Component : Single Component Two Components Multiple Components

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Coating Surface : Steel High Temperature Coatings Aluminum High Temperature Coatings Others

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Curing Mechanism : Ambient-cured High Temperature Coatings Heat-cured High Temperature Coatings UV-cured High Temperature Coatings Solvent-cured High Temperature Coatings

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Use Case : New Construction Repair-Rehabilitation

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Surface Temperature Range : 300°F-500°F 500°F-700°F 700°F-900°F 900°F-1100°F 1100°F-1300°F 1300°F-1500°F 1500°F-2000°F 2000°F-2500°F 2500°F-3000°F 3000°F-3200°F



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7400

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Application : Oil & Gas Industry Onshore Pumps Stacks Flares High Temperature Pipes Heat Exchangers Others Offshore Chimney Stacks Flare Stacks Steam Pipes Single-Cavity Blowout Preventers Heat Exchangers Sub Sea Coolers Others Water & Waste Water Treatment Boilers Steam Pipes Heat Exchangers Plate Exchangers Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Marine Industry Marine Boilers Engines Reactor Compartments Exhausts Others Mining Industry Power Generation Industry Petrochemical Industry High Pressure Pumps & Vessels Pumping Stations Metering Pumps High Temperature Liquid Transfer Pumps Centrifugal Pumps Flare Stack Others Chemical Industry Boilers Reactor & Other Processing Equipment Tanks & Vessels Steam Lines High Temperature Solvent Transfer Lines Threaded Connectors Others Aerospace Industry Jet Pipe Interiors Jet Engines Nose Cowl Inlets Turbines Vents Bushing Rotary Joints Cams Others Foundry & Refractories

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Region : West U.S. South-West U.S. Mid-West U.S. North-East U.S. South-East U.S.



Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/5405/biosuccinic-acid-market

Surge Suppression IC Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/surge-suppression-ic-market

Liquid Propellants Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/Liquid-Propellants-Market



About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/