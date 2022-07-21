Worldwide Demand For Rotary Dryer Is Grow At An Impressive 5% CAGR Through 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Rotary Dryers Market By Dryer Type (Batch and Continuous Rotary Dryers), By Drum Design (Single-shell and Multi-shell Rotary Dryers), By Drum Diameter (Up to 1.5 M Rotary Dryers, 1.5-3 M Rotary Dryers, 3-6 M Rotary Dryers) – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Fact.MR has released the rotary dryer industry analysis, which reveals that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.2% in 2021. The global rotary dryer market size in 2021 is set to be valued at US$ 1.2 Bn. Single-shell rotary dryers displayed positive growth of 3% and their sales are estimated to top US$ 800 Mn in 2021, while-multi shell rotary dryers are expected to be up by 2.5% Y-o-Y reaching nearly US$ 450 Mn.

Prominent Key players of the rotary dryers market survey report:

ThyssenKrupp AG

GEA Group

ANDRITZ AG

FLSmidth Inc

Metso Outotec Corporation

KURIMOTO, LTD

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

Applied Chemical Technology (ACT)

Market Segments Covered in Rotary Dryer Industry Research

By Dryer Type Batch Rotary Dryers Continuous Rotary Dryers

By Drum Design Single-shell Rotary Dryers Multi-shell Rotary Dryers Double-shell Rotary Dryers Triple-shell Rotary Dryers

By Drum Diameter Up to 1.5 M Rotary Dryers 1.5-3 M Rotary Dryers 3-6 M Rotary Dryers Above 6 M Rotary Dryers

By Drum Length Up to 15 m Rotary Dryers 15-30 m Rotary Dryers 30-50 m Rotary Dryers Above 50 m Rotary Dryers

By Capacity Up to 10 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 10-50 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 50-100 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 100-250 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 250-500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers Above 500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

By Drive Type Chain & Sprocket Drive Gear & Pinion Drive Friction Drive Direct Drive

By Heating Type Direct Heated Counter Current (Counter Flow) Co-Current Flow (Parallel Flow) Indirect Heat

By Heating Source Fuel Oil Natural Gas/Propane Waste Heat Biogas Electricity

By Application Aggregates Agricultural By-products Animal Feeds Biomass Chemicals Fertilizers Minerals & Ores Plastic and Polymers Salts & Sugars Waste & Sewage Sludge Others

By Material Steel Rotary Dryers Carbon Steel Stainless Steel Abrasion Resistant (AR) Steel Specialist Alloy Rotary Dryers



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the rotary dryers report provide to the readers?

Rotary dryers fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each rotary dryers player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of rotary dryers in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global rotary dryers.

The report covers following Rotary dryers Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Rotary dryers market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Rotary dryers

Latest industry Analysis on Rotary dryers Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Rotary dryers Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Rotary dryers demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Rotary dryers major players

Rotary dryers Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Rotary dryers demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the rotary dryers report include:

How the market for rotary dryers has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global rotary dryers on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the rotary dryers?

Why the consumption of rotary dryers highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

