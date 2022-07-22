FREE LIVE WEBINAR on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)

Register here:  https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUodeivqjwrH9Z7O9j7xOlb4AiTmLT4VK4o

Posted on 2022-07-22 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

San Ramon, California, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — New Vintage Mortgage, Inc. is hosting a FREE WEBINAR on Tuesday, July 26th at 6:30 pm. This informative webinar will cover the ins and outs of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), commonly known as “in-law” units or cottages. We’ll be covering all the basics as well as how to plan, build, and finance an ADU project on your property. Don’t miss this valuable session with guest speakers Charles Green of As Architecture, Inc. and Connor Daly of Connor Daly Construction. Hear from industry experts how ADUs can be a great opportunity to create extra housing on your existing property, as well as provide you with an opportunity to create income and cash flow.

Register here:  https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUodeivqjwrH9Z7O9j7xOlb4AiTmLT4VK4o

New Vintage Mortgage, Inc. NMLS 1866621 DRE 02094202 #ADU #accessorydwellingunit #mortage #homepurchase #refinance #homeequity #californiarealestate #housing #realestate #property #home #investment #properties #newhome #architecture #realty #mortgage #broker #construction #housingmarket #affordablehousing

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution