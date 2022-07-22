FREE LIVE WEBINAR on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)

San Ramon, California, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — New Vintage Mortgage, Inc. is hosting a FREE WEBINAR on Tuesday, July 26th at 6:30 pm. This informative webinar will cover the ins and outs of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), commonly known as “in-law” units or cottages. We’ll be covering all the basics as well as how to plan, build, and finance an ADU project on your property. Don’t miss this valuable session with guest speakers Charles Green of As Architecture, Inc. and Connor Daly of Connor Daly Construction. Hear from industry experts how ADUs can be a great opportunity to create extra housing on your existing property, as well as provide you with an opportunity to create income and cash flow.

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUodeivqjwrH9Z7O9j7xOlb4AiTmLT4VK4o

New Vintage Mortgage, Inc. NMLS 1866621 DRE 02094202