Pestban Inc Offers Built-In Pest Control Systems

Woodstock, GA,USA, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Pestban Inc is pleased to announce that they offer built-in pest control systems to keep new homes pest-free with less hassle. They install the system during construction to create a fool-proof method for eliminating pests and keeping families comfortable in their homes.

Pestban Inc consists of a pre-wired system with small polyethylene tubes running through the interior and exterior structure. Each tube contains laser-drilled perforations to ensure effective pest control throughout the system’s life. An access panel installed outside the home provides easy access for maintaining the system and keeping it functional. Because the access portal is outside, the company can perform maintenance anytime, even when homeowners aren’t home.

In addition to the built-in pest control system, Pestban Inc provides a termite baiting system ideal for existing homes. The next-generation termite baiting system features superior technology and performance to ensure the best results. Termites find the bait and take it to their colonies, where the poison spreads and kills them. The revolutionary system helps termites find the bait quickly to give customers the best results.

Anyone interested in learning about the built-in pest control system can find out more by visiting the Pestban Inc website or calling 1-877-284-8161.

About Pestban Inc: Pestban Inc is a revolutionary built-in pest control system for new home construction. It features a convenient exterior portal for simple maintenance, even when homeowners aren’t present. The company offers other pest control services for existing homes.

