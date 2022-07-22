MORBiZ Launches New Video Praising Small Business Owners

Kirkland, WA, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — MORBiZ, an SMB web marketing agency, has created a new video highlighting the efforts of small business owners and the role they play in American lives.

The small business Internet marketing team at MORBiZ has released a new video recognizing that the past few years have been incredibly difficult for companies of all sizes, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially brutal for small businesses. Through it all, the MORBiZ team continues to see small business owners as the backbone of America. The new video highlights the work completed by local service providers to ensure that the country continues to thrive. The video can be viewed at youtu.be/tn4xBHoDDSw.

MORBiZ encourages viewers to take a moment to thank their local business owners for all they do. For small business owners, MORBiZ invites you to reach out to learn how a partnership can boost traffic both online and off.

MORBiZ uses the latest technology, proven techniques, quality content and in depth research to offer high value, hyper-local web presence, Internet & mobile marketing, custom mobile apps, automated reputation management solutions and free guest WiFi marketing programs.

For more information about MORBiZ visit https://www.morbiz.com/web-contact-form