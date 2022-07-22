Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Is Estimated To Expand 2.1x Over The Next Ten Years

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global body worn insect repellent market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 430 Mn by 2021, and expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The market has been growing at a higher pace registering annual growth of 7.1% during 2016 – 2020. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, owing to factors such as increasing vector-borne diseases in both, developing and developed countries. Moreover, growing demand for low-cost, organic ingredient-based body worn insect repellents will act as a primer to the growth of the body worn insect repellent business.

Majority of people using insect repellents do so to protect themselves from insect bites during recreational activities such as hiking, trekking, adventure sports, and climbing. Furthermore, people employed in protection and environmental testing and studies tend to use body-worn insect repellents to avoid insect bites.

Insect shielding technology has created strong trade winds in the market. Insect shielding technology uses active phytochemicals that tend to create a strong repellent shield. Apart from utilization of phytochemicals, manufacturers tend to use electronic waves that create an invisible protective shield around an individual from insects.

Stickers or patches have emerged as an ideal solution for infants among the various types of body worn insect repellents. Insect repellent patches containing essential natural oils such as eucalyptus, peppermint, lavender, and citronella are in high demand, as they are healthy for babies and offer maximum protection. All in all, the market is anticipated to grow at a high pace over the medium- and long-term forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, the body worn insect repellent market was valued at US$ 400 Mn, and is anticipated to provide more than US$ 100 Mn opportunity over 2021-2031.

Online distribution channel is anticipated to dominate demand growth over the next ten years.

Oil and cream segment is expected to dominate the demand pie among other products in the market.

North America is anticipated to hold the market crown over the long-run forecast period.

“Increase in focus on the production of plant-based insect repellents for the body is expected to boost overall sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Market Segments Covered in Body Worn Insect Repellent Industry Analysis

By Product Apparel Trousers Shirts Jackets Head Nets Others Oils & Creams Plant-basedBody Worn Insect Repellents Synthetic Body Worn Insect Repellents Stickers & Patches

By Distribution Channel Online Sales of Body Worn Insect Repellents Offline Sales of Body Worn Insect Repellents



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Crucial insights in the Body Worn Insect Repellent Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Basic overview of the Body Worn Insect Repellent Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Body Worn Insect Repellent Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Body Worn Insect Repellent Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Metal Packaging Coatings Market stakeholders.

